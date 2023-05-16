Boys basketball: Scott steps down as Hersey coach

Coaching resignations happen each season. And nearly all are cordial and well received on both ends.

That was not the case in the resignation of Hersey boys basketball coach Austin Scott.

The fifth-year head coach of the Huskies, Scott stepped down Tuesday with a critical letter on Twitter. He cited the lack of support of the Hersey administration for his departure as head coach.

"At this time, I have made the decision to effectively resign as head basketball coach due to Hersey and District administration not supporting my continuation in such position," Scott wrote. "Of course, in a visible role within a high school, it is important to have alignment in both overall vision and day-to-day implementation of its practices from all its stakeholders."

When contacted about the tweet Scott said he was unable to comment.

A message was left for Julia Barthel, who is in her first year as athletic director at Hersey for comment on Scott's resignation. A message was also left for District 214 athletic director Chris Uhle, who oversees all the athletics at the six 214 high schools. Neither responded.

However, District 214 Communications Coordinator Stephanie Kim did call. Kim said she was unaware of Scott's resignation tweet and would look into it.

As promised, Kim sent an email stating: "Thanks for bringing this to my attention. I looked into it further and unfortunately at this time, we are not able to comment on personnel matters."

The was Scott's first tenure as a head varsity basketball coach. He was 68-73 in his five years at Hersey.

That includes an 8-22 season in 2021-22 after the previous season's team went 13-3 in the Covid-shortened season, then graduated its top eight players.

In the 2021 season, Scott was named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year.

The Huskies improved to 19-13 last season and tied for second in the MSL East with a record of 7-3.

The Huskies also finished third in the Pekin Holiday tournament last December. It was the highest finish by a Hersey team in the 34 seasons that Hersey has played in the tournament.

Scott's teams have also been IBCA academic all-state the last three years.

Scott, who also teaches English at Hersey, has had a large presence on social media, especially Twitter. Nearly all of his posts have been positive support of not only his basketball team and its players former and current, but of other sports, students and activities at Hersey.

Two of his most recent posts were a picture of his graduating basketball players and managers along with their college decisions and a welcoming note to new Hersey girls basketball coach Courtney Ludois.

After Scott's post announcing his resignation, there were numerous replies in support of him. There were also a number from former parents of players he coached.