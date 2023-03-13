Boys basketball: Top 20

Boys basketball

Final

Team Comment

1. Benet (35-2) Finished 2nd at Class 4A state tourney

2. Downers North (32-5) Took 4th in first trip to state

3. Hinsdale Central (31-4) WSC Silver champs ousted by DGN

4. Libertyville (29-6) Class 4A sectional champs

5. Rolling Meadows (27-7) Great season filled with last-second losses

6. Geneva (25-10) Nearly beat Benet after 2 thrilling wins

7. Prospect (20-13) Clicked late to reach sectional final

8. Stevenson (22-8) Lost sectional semi at buzzer to Prospect

9. WW South (28-6) DuKane, regional champs upset by Geneva

10. Palatine (22-6) Another who suffered last-second loss

11. Grayslake Central (29-6) Nearly had St. Ignatius beat to reach state

12. Marmion (23-12) Upset Burlington C. to win 3A sectional

13. Burlington Central (29-6) FVC champs kept rolling with new cast

14. Barrington (21-5) Lost sectional semi at buzzer to Libertyville

15. Neuqua Valley (25-8) Controversial end to excellent season

16. Lake Park (22-11) Regional title; will be one to watch in '23-24

17. Fremd (18-10) Knocked off by Barrington in regional final

18. Glenbard West (19-13) Gritty effort after all-time season

19. Crystal Lake South (25-9) LePage leaves big shoes to fill

20. Metea Valley (21-10) Disappointing end to great season