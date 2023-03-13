 

Boys basketball: Top 20

  • Benet Academy's Niko Abusara, right, goes for a reverse layup in front of Moline's Owen Freeman during the Class 4A state championship game Saturday night at State Farm Center in Champaign. The Redwings finished second in state and first in the Daily Herald Top 20, just like the school's girls team did last week.

Updated 3/13/2023 7:16 AM

Boys basketball

Final

 

Team Comment

1. Benet (35-2) Finished 2nd at Class 4A state tourney

2. Downers North (32-5) Took 4th in first trip to state

3. Hinsdale Central (31-4) WSC Silver champs ousted by DGN

4. Libertyville (29-6) Class 4A sectional champs

5. Rolling Meadows (27-7) Great season filled with last-second losses

6. Geneva (25-10) Nearly beat Benet after 2 thrilling wins

7. Prospect (20-13) Clicked late to reach sectional final

8. Stevenson (22-8) Lost sectional semi at buzzer to Prospect

9. WW South (28-6) DuKane, regional champs upset by Geneva

10. Palatine (22-6) Another who suffered last-second loss

11. Grayslake Central (29-6) Nearly had St. Ignatius beat to reach state

12. Marmion (23-12) Upset Burlington C. to win 3A sectional

13. Burlington Central (29-6) FVC champs kept rolling with new cast

14. Barrington (21-5) Lost sectional semi at buzzer to Libertyville

15. Neuqua Valley (25-8) Controversial end to excellent season

16. Lake Park (22-11) Regional title; will be one to watch in '23-24

17. Fremd (18-10) Knocked off by Barrington in regional final

18. Glenbard West (19-13) Gritty effort after all-time season

19. Crystal Lake South (25-9) LePage leaves big shoes to fill

20. Metea Valley (21-10) Disappointing end to great season

