Girls basketball: Top 20

  • Lenee Beaumont led Benet to second place in the Class 4A state tournament and the No. 1 spot in the final Daily Herald Top 20.

Updated 3/6/2023 7:19 AM

1. Benet (25-8) Beaumont leads Benet to 2nd in Class 4A

2. Geneva (31-4) 3rd place Class 4A squad set school wins record

3. Hersey (28-10) Sends Fendley out with state trip

4. Fremd (30-3) Upset by Hersey in sectional final

5. Maine South (26-7) Double-digit lead vs. Hersey in super slips away

6. Libertyville (29-5) NSC champions knocked out by Hersey

7. Barrington (26-8) Showed heart, grit after Swanson injury

8. York (25-7) Lost sectional OT heartbreaker to Loyola

9. Montini (27-7) Reached 3A supersectional

10. Carmel (24-9) MSU-bound Wood leaves big shoes to fill

11. Lake Zurich (25-8) Beat Stevenson to win regional

12. Prospect (23-10) Yet another Top 20 team ousted by Hersey

13. Batavia (21-12) Thrilling sectional win over St. Charles North

14. St. Charles N. (26-7) First regional title since 2008

15. Huntley (28-5) FVC champs upset in regional final

16. Waubonsie V. (24-8) Reached sectional final

17. Neuqua Valley (21-11) DVC, regional champs lost to Benet at sectional

18. Naperville C. (23-11) Went 17-2 in last 19

19. Stevenson (21-12) Klatt will be player to watch next year

20. Naperville N. (20-12) Graduating solid group of seniors

