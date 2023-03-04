Downers Grove North takes down Hinsdale C. to win sectional championship

Downers Grove North fans storm the court after the Trojans won the Class 4A sectional final over Hinsdale Central Friday in Hinsdale. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local News Network

Downers Grove North's George Wolkow (24) grabs a rebound during the boys 4A varsity sectional final game between Hinsdale Central and Downers Grove North high schools in Hinsdale on Friday, March 3, 2023. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local News Network

Downers Grove North coach James Thomas yells a play during the boys 4A varsity sectional final game between Hinsdale Central and Downers Grove North high schools in Hinsdale on Friday, March 3, 2023. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local News Network

Hinsdale Central's Billy Cernugel (10) tries to get past the Downers Grove North defense during the boys 4A varsity sectional final game between Hinsdale Central and Downers Grove North high schools in Hinsdale on Friday, March 3, 2023. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local News Network

Downers Grove North's Jack Stanton (21) reacts to a three-point play during the boys 4A varsity sectional final game between Hinsdale Central and Downers Grove North high schools in Hinsdale on Friday, March 3, 2023. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local News Network

Hinsdale Central's Ben Oosterbaan (12) tries to get past Downers Grove North's Finn Kramper (33) during the boys 4A varsity sectional final game between Hinsdale Central and Downers Grove North high schools in Hinsdale on Friday, March 3, 2023. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local News Network

Downers Grove North's Jake Riemer (1) takes a free throw during the boys 4A varsity sectional final game between Hinsdale Central and Downers Grove North high schools in Hinsdale on Friday, March 3, 2023. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local News Network

Downers Grove North's Owen Thulin (11) drives the baseline during the boys 4A varsity sectional final game between Hinsdale Central and Downers Grove North high schools in Hinsdale on Friday, March 3, 2023. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local News Network

Downers Grove North's Maxwell Haack (14) takes the ball to the basket during the boys 4A varsity sectional final game between Hinsdale Central and Downers Grove North high schools in Hinsdale on Friday, March 3, 2023. Tony Gadomski/for Shaw Local News Network

Senior Jacob Bozeman was on the verge of helping the Downers Grove North boys basketball team against Hinsdale Central with a fast-break dunk in the first quarter of Friday's Class 4A Hinsdale Central Sectional final.

Upon takeoff, he suffered an ankle injury that essentially ended his night.

"The energy, I just knew it was going to erupt when he got that. When he went down, I definitely got scared, but next man up," starting junior forward Jake Reimer said.

"Our rotation is so deep. I think that's what makes us so special. We had guys step in. It's what we do."

Rather, it was Reimer's dunk in the third quarter that sparked the Trojans in a third-quarter comeback that led to a 53-43 victory for the program's first sectional title since 1999 and only second ever after the teams split their two West Suburban Conference Silver meetings.

Downers North (31-3), which has won 18 straight, plays Kenwood in the Illinois-Chicago Super-Sectional at 7:30 p.m. Monday for a downstate semifinal berth.

Bozeman is optimistic he can return. He sat out the final 3:54 of the first quarter after his injury and only returned briefly at the start of the second quarter.

"I'm just super happy my team pulled through, got the win," Bozeman said. "They kept me up so I tried to keep them up. They knew that I wanted it but I couldn't help them. And they just stepped up."

Senior Matthew Haack (14 points, 2 threes), juniors Owen Thulin (13 points, 8 rebounds), Jack Stanton (10 points) and George Wolkow (9 points), and Reimer (6 points, 10 rebounds) led Downers North.

The Red Devils (31-4) had won 23 straight. All-time leading scorer and Michigan baseball recruit Ben Oosterbaan had 21 points, three threes and nine rebounds, followed by seniors Billy Cernugel (11 points), Emerson Eck (6 points) and Patrick Graham (6 rebounds).

The Trojans trailed by five at halftime and the Red Devils scored the first basket for a 38-31 advantage.

Then Reimer dunked off a Thulin pass. On the next three possessions, Haack, Thulin and Stanton nailed threes and the Trojans moved ahead 32-29. The run extended to 15 unanswered points and a 36-31 lead entering the fourth quarter.

"We knew how we had to come out at halftime," Reimer said. "That dunk was a huge energy starter. It started a big run and we capitalized on that and it helped us."

The Trojans maintained at least a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter by hitting 13 of 18 free throws, including 5 of 6 by Wolkow.

"I kind of thought it was going to go that way, a lot of ebbs and flows, physical, ton of emotion," Downers North coach James Thomas said.

"One of our biggest things is just keep going at people and I felt like we did that. They was so much going on. Got enough stops at the end there to make it work."

While Reimer held his own inside without Bozeman, senior sixth-man Finn Kramper filled his top defensive role guarding Oosterbaan. The Trojans, who led 11-2 when Bozeman was injured, soon fell behind as Oosterman scored 11 of the Red Devils' 15 second-quarter points, including two threes and a conventional three-point play. Oosterman was held to six points in the second-half and one field goal in the final minute.

"(Kramper has) been an unsung hero for us the entire year. Never says a word about playing time, anything," Thomas said. "Tonight he did an unbelievable job on Oosterbaan, I thought."

Both teams handed each other their only losses on their home court this season. Silver champion Hinsdale Central won the second meeting 48-46 Jan. 7 in triple overtime. Second-place Downers North, which also split with Lyons Township, won 58-44 Dec. 8.

"It was a great group. They got better throughout the year. Couldn't be prouder of this group. They were phenomenal from start to finish," Hinsdale Central coach Nick Latorre said.

"They hit a couple of really tough shots and they're a team when you fall behind, their guard play is pretty solid. We missed a lot of shots. Just give them credit. They were tough all night."