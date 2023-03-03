Trimberger's last second free throws lift Benet over Geneva in state semifinals

Samantha Trimberger chose to focus on the positive potential of an outcome, rather than the pressure of the situation.

One shot, and she'd be a hero.

The Benet senior forward did it one better, making two tiebreaking free throws with 2.4 seconds left. Trimberger's clutch shots sent Benet past Geneva 50-48 in Friday's Class 4A semifinal at CEFCU Arena and into Saturday's state championship game against O'Fallon.

"Really, at least it was a tie game," Trimberger said. "What was going through my mind was I have a chance to win us the game. Since it was a one-and-one, just make the first one so we have that lead. Once I made that first one it was a little pressure off the second one. It was great that I made both shots but quite honestly we only needed one."

Benet (25-7) won its second game of the week in the final seconds, and put behind the bad taste of last year's two losses at state.

After Trimberger split two free throws with 39.8 seconds left for a 48-46 lead, Geneva's Lauren Slagle tied it with a basket with 14 seconds remaining.

Forgoing a timeout, Benet senior guard and Indiana recruit Lenee Beaumont raced down the court, her shot at the basket rolling out. Trimberger was fouled on the loose ball, setting the stage for her late heroics.

"We practice free throws every day in practice," Trimberger said. "Just take a deep breath in and go for it."

Geneva coach Sarah Meadows has been at the other end of dramatic finishes in her last two times at state. The Vikings won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 on last-second shots by Stephanie Hart.

Losing on a late call and free throws, though, was tough to swallow.

"It's tough to end a game that way," Meadows said. "I felt there were two kids battling for the ball, and that's how it ends up. But it is what it is."

Beaumont was sensational once again, with 27 points and 14 rebounds. Trimberger added 10 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks.

Leah Palmer had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Slagle 13 points and seven boards for Geneva (30-4). Cassidy Arni, who missed a heave for the win from beyond half-court as time expired, scored 12. Arni's free throws with 1:57 left in the third quarter gave Geneva its last lead at 33-31.

Beaumont collided with a Geneva defender on a drive late in the third quarter, fell to the court and gingerly walked to the sideline. She returned moments later, and went coast-to-coast to roll in a three-point play to give Benet the lead for good at 34-33 with 1:49 left in the third quarter.

"Last year was disappointing, losing twice here, but having that experience -- we were the only team here back from last year, we didn't want the same outcome," Beaumont said. "We told everyone before the game we're not playing another game tonight, that's not happening."