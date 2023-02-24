Defense sends streaking St. Charles East past Dundee-Crown for regional title

The St. Charles East boys basketball team is certainly peaking at the right time.

The Saints won their eighth game in 10 attempts, claiming the Class 4A Streamwood regional title Friday night with a 59-53 win over Dundee-Crown.

The Saints (17-16) advance to the Rockford Jefferson sectional at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will play the winner of Saturday's Hononegah regional title game between Huntley and Rockford East.

"Our defense has been the key to our success," said Saints coach Patrick Woods. "We have been playing much better defense lately. On offense we are very unselfish and have been playing fast and smart."

Senior guard Steven Call paced the Saints with 24 points including three 3-pointers. Call scored 5 in the first quarter, seven in the second, two in the third and finished strong with a 10-point fourth quarter.

"I was in rhythm and consistent for four quarters," said Call. "I got open shots and they fell early. That gave me a lot of confidence. This regional means a lot to this team."

With two 3-pointers, Jack Borri added 11 points for the winners.

With Call burying a shot at the buzzer, the Saints led 27-22 at halftime.

Dundee-Crown's Zach Randl hit a 3-pointer and the Chargers got to within 29-27 with five minutes left in the third quarter. Dundee-Crown didn't get any closer.

The Saints' biggest advantage was 51-40 after a 3 by Borri with 4:45 left in the game.

Kuba Senczyszyn led the Chargers with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. The senior center scored 9 points with 2 treys in the fourth quarter.

Randl, with 3 treys, added 13 points for D-C.

The Chargers were hampered by 18 turnovers.

"The turnovers killed us," said Chargers coach Lance Huber. "They must have had 1,000 offensive rebounds. They really hurt us on the offensive glass. This was one of my favorite groups to coach. They take care of business in the classroom from 7:30 to 3 and then they come ready to practice. They take to coaching well."