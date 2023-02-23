Five things to watch as high school boys regional basketball gets underway on Friday

A week ago we took a look at five things to watch in the IHSA girls basketball postseason, and today we'll switch to the boys as we gear up for regional championship games Friday night.

1. Downers Grove North regional final:

Part of the loaded Hinsdale Central sectional, No. 4 seed Downers Grove North would be at 1 or 2 seed at almost any other sectional in the state. The Trojans are 27-3 -- and those 3 losses are by 6, 1 and 2 points -- the last one coming Jan. 7. They will face 22-6 Proviso East in a marquee matchup; other regional finals in this sectional include Curie vs. Lyons, and Hinsdale Central vs. Riverside-Brookfield. Whichever teams advance will make for some great sectional games next week in Hinsdale.

2. Geneva regional final:

Part of the Bartlett sectional, host No. 3 seed Geneva has been one of the biggest overachievers this season at 23-9. If they want to move on to the sectionals for the first time since 2019, the Vikings will have to beat defending state champion Glenbard West on Friday. The sixth-seeded Hilltoppers (19-12) graduated their entire starting lineup but have a hardworking group eager to win their own hardware.

3. Palatine regional final:

Another No. 3 vs. No. 6 matchup, Palatine (24-6) and Prospect (17-12) played once this season with the Knights pulling out a 49-48 nail-biter in December. Palatine's 6-foot-6 Connor May has emerged as one of the best players in the suburbs.

4. Looking ahead:

Palatine/Prospect is just one of four entertaining matchups that will determine the field next week at the Barrington sectional. Other regional finals Friday in this sectional: No. 1 seed Libertyville vs. No. 8 Warren at Warren, No. 4 Fremd vs. No. 5 Barrington at Wheeling, and No. 2 Stevenson vs. No. 7 Hersey at Lake Zurich.

5. Star power:

Rolling Meadows senior Cameron Christie will play in the Big Ten next year at Minnesota. He'll try to keep his high school days going for a couple more weeks starting Friday when the third-seeded Mustangs host No. 6 Loyola in another Class 4A regional final. The winner advances next week to the New Trier sectional where 25-6 Rolling Meadows could get a chance to avenge two of its regular season losses, both high-level games that came down to the final seconds -- a 57-54 defeat to No. 2 seed Glenbrook North and a 65-64 setback to No. 1 seed New Trier.