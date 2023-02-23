Barrington routs Guilford to take sectional crown

Barrington got off to a fast start, held off a valiant third quarter run by Guilford and finished strong.

Those ingredients produced a 47-30 win for the Fillies in Thursday's Class 4A Hampshire sectional final.

Barrington (26-8) advances to Monday night's Class 4A Schaumburg supersectional. The Fillies will play Geneva at 7 p.m. The Vikings defeated Batavia 53-38 at the Glenbard West sectional. Guilford ends the season 25-10.

Spearheaded by 10 points including two 3-pointers from Molly O'Riordan and 7 points from Gwen Adler, the Fillies sprinted to a 21-4 lead after 8 minutes.

Up 9-4, the Fillies ended the first quarter on a 12-0 run. O' Riordan and Lydia Shectman poured in 3s during the pivotal surge.

"We were ready to play offensively and defensively," said Barrington coach Babbi Barreiro. "We know Guilford is a very good team. They are a physical team but I thought we played hard and matched their physical play. I am proud of this team. We played a hard schedule."

With Barrington leading 28-10 at halftime, the resilient Vikings scored the first 8 points of the second half.

Lindsey Knuth scored 7 points including a 3 as Guilford sliced the Fillies' lead to 28-18.

Barrington regained momentum in the game with a 6-0 run on baskets by Adler, O'Riordan and Sarah Bauernfreund and led 34-18 with 2:22 left in the third quarter.

O'Riordan, who scored her 1,000th career point in the game, led the Fillies with 21 points and three 3-pointers. The junior added 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

"I wanted to get my 1,000th point this year," said O' Riordan, "It is a cool accomplishment. This is a team accomplishment. I hit a couple of shots early and felt good. It is nice to win a sectional. This was a team win."

Adler added 18 points with 10 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists for the winners, who lost senior Purdue-bound, 2,000-point scorer Sophie Swanson to a knee injury in their regional opener.

Knuth led the Vikings with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists.