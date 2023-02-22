Cook and Lake County regional roundup

Boys state basketball moved into full force Wednesday with regional semifinals up and down Cook and Lake County. Semifinal winners advanced to Friday's 7 p.m. regional title games.

Class 4A New Trier sectional

Class 4A Conant regional:

Glenbrook South 52, Hoffman Estates 38: Fourth-seeded Glenbrook South (25-7) held form behind RJ Davis and Nick Taylor, who each scored 14 points. Hoffman Estates (12-17) was led by Nate Cleveland who had 12 points and Trendell Whiting who had 9 points.

Evanston 48, Conant 34: Evanston (24-8) just had too much for the Cougars (14-14). Yusuf Cisse led Conant with 12 points while Bradley Biedke tallied 10 points.

Rolling Meadows regional:

Rolling Meadows 53, Schaumburg 31: Rolling Meadows (26-6) sprinted to a 28-10 halftime lead but led by only 10 with five minutes to play before pulling away. Meadows was led by Mark Nikolich-Wilson's 17 points. Tsvet Sotirov had 14 points and Cameron Christie 12 points. Schaumburg (10-20) was led by Jordan Tunis who scored 12 points.

Loyola 37, Maine South 17: Loyola (23-9) was able to advance by slowing down Maine South (12-17).

Glenbrook North regional:

Glenbrook North 69, Von Steuben 21: Second-seeded Glenbrook North (26-4) had no trouble with Von Steuben.

Taft 51, Maine East 40: Maine East (15-15) trailed 30-28 heading into the final quarter. But an 8-0 run by Taft (20-10) helped end the season for the Blue Demons. Derry Gaddi led Maine East with 9 points.

New Trier regional:

New Trier 73, Elk Grove 41: Elk Grove (7-23) gave the top-seeded Trevians some issues before New Trier (28-4) pulled away. Elk Grove led 11-6 early and trailed just 39-27 at the half. Bronson Bartuch led Elk Grove with 18 points while Dylan McCorry had seven points.

Niles North 62, Niles West 61: Niles North (25-7) prevailed over district final Niles West (18-14).

Class 4A Barrington sectional

Warren regional:

Libertyville 58, Zion-Benton 29: Top-seeded Libertyville (26-5) had an easy time with Zion-Benton (1-25). Libertyville raced to a 39-16 halftime advantage behind Aidyn Boone's 20 points. Jack Huber and Will Buchert each chipped in nine points.

Warren 75, Mundelein 58: Adam Panek had a huge night to advance Warren (18-14) to their regional final. Panek tallied 27 points and got help from Javerion Banks, who had 16 points and Adrian Jones' 10 points.

Wheeling regional:

Fremd 66, Wheeling 40: Fremd (18-9) bolted to a 37-15 lead at the half and the Vikings cruised from there. Caiden Suchy led Fremd with 16 points and 14 rebounds while Cameron Kuhl and Ryan Sammons each chipped in 11 points. Wheeling (9-21) was led by Gavin Stanke and Matt Meyer who each had eight points.

Barrington 64, Buffalo Grove 62: Fifth-seeded Barrington (20-4) held off Buffalo Grove (13-17). Dillon Schmidt led Barrington with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Ryan Shomaker added 14 points. Buffalo Grove was led by Luke Anam-ndu's 21 points. Kyle Grote and Connor Woodin each had 14 points for the Bison.

Lake Zurich regional:

Stevenson 43, Highland Park 8: Stevenson (21-7) cruised in their playoff opener. The Patriots built a 26-2 lead and were never challenged. Stevenson was led by Jack Dabbs' 12 points and 7 rebounds along with Christian Uremovich's 8 points.

Hersey 54, Lake Zurich 41: Hersey (19-12) rallied from a one-point halftime deficit to pick up the win. Lake Zurich ended its season at 15-14.

Palatine regional:

Palatine 69, Grant 37: Palatine (25-6) scored the game's first 14 points and never looked back to get the victory. Tyler May scored 19 of his 25 points in the first quarter to lead Palatine while Tyler Swierczek added 17 points. Grant (7-21) was led by Bernard Morris and Landon Enters who each had eight points.

Prospect 62, Waukegan 45: Prospect (19-12) rolled to an easy win. The Knights shot out to 35-17 halftime lead and poured it on in the second half against Waukegan (12-17). Charlie Gilmer led Prospect with 15 points and Ben Schneider finished with 14 points.

Class 3A Grayslake Central sectional

Lake Forest regional:

Lake Forest 72, Senn 37: Top-seeded Lake Forest (21-10) had an easy time against Senn (10-12).

Notre Dame 48, Antioch 35: Notre Dame (14-16) pulled away from a 6-point third quarter lead to eliminate the Sequoits (17-14). Antioch was led by Colby Priller's 12 points and Nate Young's 9 points.

St. Patrick regional:

St. Pat's 77, Grayslake North 32: The host Shamrocks (19-10) moved into the regional finals by building a 41-15 halftime lead over the Knights (15-16).

Carmel 43, Fenton 39: Carmel (12-20) made it an all ESCC regional final behind 19 points from James Dwyer and nine points from Kaleb Jackson. Fenton (24-8) was led by Alejandro Diaz who had 18 points.

Lakes regional:

Grayslake Central 57, Northside 37: After a short power outage, Grayslake Central (26-5) turned up the electricity. Sam Cooper led the Rams with 18 points. Jake Gibson tallied 11 points and Michael Monahan 9 points.

Lakes 56, Vernon Hills 52: The host Eagles (21-7) prevailed behind Brock Marino's 21 points, Cooper Lopriore's 13 points and Tyson Dewey's 10 points. Dylan Chung led Vernon Hills (16-16) with 20 points.

Deerfield regional:

Deerfield 46, Amundsen 32: Third-seeded Deerfield (22-6) put away a feisty Amundsen team.

St. Viator 57, Ridgewood 55, OT: Dayvion Ellis' steal and basket with seven seconds left gave the Lions (14-18) the win in overtime.