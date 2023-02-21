South Elgin ousted, Barrington advances at Class 4A Hampshire sectional

South Elgin's magic carpet ride came to an abrupt end at Tuesday night's Class 4A Hampshire sectional.

Rockford Guilford, with stifling defense and unselfish offense and the ability to get layups, was able to compile a 59-38 win over the Storm.

Guilford (25-9) will Barrington for the sectional title at 7 p.m. Thursday while the Storm ends the season at 16-17.

"Guilford is a very physical team, share the ball well and are very well coached," said South Elgin coach Dan Mandernack. "They got a lot of layups and we had to settle for 3's. It was a roller-coaster ride type of season. It is nice to win back-to-back regionals. It was a good run. The girls left every thing on the court."

The Vikings, with 24 baskets, had 19 layups, with 17 assists.

"This is a very unselfish team," said Guilford coach Mike Jamerson. "We did a great job on defense of mucking it up. We made them shoot a lot of 3s. We were disciplined and desperate. We talk about the two Ds all the time."

Guilford, holding a slim 11-10 lead after one quarter, broke the game open in the second quarter. Connecting on 7-of-10 from the field with 6 layups and 5 assists, the Vikings outscored the Storm 16-7 in the second quarter and held a 27-17 lead at intermission.

The Vikes seized control of the game to the start the third quarter by scoring the first 8 points. Avery Green and Jhanel Coleman scored 4 points apiece during the run as Guilford led 35-17 with 4:33 left in the third quarter.

South Elgin's first basket of the half came on a 3-pointer by Chloe Kmiec to make the score 35-20.

Lindsay Knuth (4 assists) led the Vikes with 17 points. Avery Green, with 5 assists, added 14 and Coleman scored 12.

With four 3-pointers, Kmiec led the Storm with 14 points.

Barrington 55, Harlem 39:

Gwen Adler and Molly O' Riordan combined for 46 points as the Fillies rolled to a 16-point win.

Adler scored 26 with 12 rebounds while O'Riordan tallied 20 with 3 assists.

"We knew they (Harlem) were a great team and they upset two very good teams," said Adler. "We really pulled together."

Taelor Paulsen led the Huskies with 14 points.