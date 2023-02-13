Boys basketball: Top 20
Boys basketball
Records through Feb. 12
Team Comment
1. Benet (27-1) No. 1 seed at Bartlett sectional
2. Hinsdale Central (27-3) No. 2 seed at Hinsdale Central sectional
3. Downers North (25-3) No. 4 seed at Hinsdale Central sectional
4. Rolling Meadows (25-5) No. 3 seed at New Trier sectional
5. Libertyville (24-5) No. 1 seed at Barrington sectional
6. Stevenson (20-6) No. 2 seed at Barrington sectional
7. WW South (25-5) No. 2 seed at Bartlett sectional
8. Palatine (22-6) No. 3 seed at Barrington sectional
9. Burlington Central (24-5) No. 1 sub-sectional seed in 3A
10. Fremd (16-9) No. 4 seed at Barrington sectional
11. Barrington (18-4) No. 5 seed at Barrington sectional
12. Geneva (22-5) No. 3 seed at Bartlett sectional
13. Neuqua Valley (23-7) No. 5 seed at Bolingbrook sectional
14. Prospect (16-12) No. 6 seed at Barrington sectional
15. Glenbard West (18-10) No. 6 seed at Bartlett sectional
16. Lake Park (19-9) No. 5 seed at Bartlett sectional
17. Metea Valley (20-9) No. 4 seed at Bartlett sectional
18. Hersey (18-11) No. 7 seed at Barrington sectional
19. Marmion (18-11) No. 2 sub-sectional seed in 3A
20. Grayslake Central (24-5) No. 2 seed in 3A
Others to watch: Naperville North 18-10, Batavia 15-14, Kaneland 24-5, Conant 14-12, Lakes 19-7, Waubonsie Valley 14-14, Warren 16-14, Crystal Lake South 21-8, South Elgin 18-11, Huntley 20-8, West Aurora 16-14, Fenton 23-7