 

Boys basketball: Top 20

  • Brayden Fagbemi, pictured diving for a loose ball against St. Viator's Ryan Jackson earlier this season, has helped Benet enjoy a nearly perfect season -- only a 3-point loss to Simeon -- and earn a No. 1 sectional seed heading into next week's Class 4A playoffs.

      Brayden Fagbemi, pictured diving for a loose ball against St. Viator's Ryan Jackson earlier this season, has helped Benet enjoy a nearly perfect season -- only a 3-point loss to Simeon -- and earn a No. 1 sectional seed heading into next week's Class 4A playoffs. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 2/13/2023 9:33 AM

Boys basketball

Records through Feb. 12

 

Team Comment

1. Benet (27-1) No. 1 seed at Bartlett sectional

2. Hinsdale Central (27-3) No. 2 seed at Hinsdale Central sectional

3. Downers North (25-3) No. 4 seed at Hinsdale Central sectional

4. Rolling Meadows (25-5) No. 3 seed at New Trier sectional

5. Libertyville (24-5) No. 1 seed at Barrington sectional

6. Stevenson (20-6) No. 2 seed at Barrington sectional

7. WW South (25-5) No. 2 seed at Bartlett sectional

8. Palatine (22-6) No. 3 seed at Barrington sectional

9. Burlington Central (24-5) No. 1 sub-sectional seed in 3A

10. Fremd (16-9) No. 4 seed at Barrington sectional

11. Barrington (18-4) No. 5 seed at Barrington sectional

12. Geneva (22-5) No. 3 seed at Bartlett sectional

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

13. Neuqua Valley (23-7) No. 5 seed at Bolingbrook sectional

14. Prospect (16-12) No. 6 seed at Barrington sectional

15. Glenbard West (18-10) No. 6 seed at Bartlett sectional

16. Lake Park (19-9) No. 5 seed at Bartlett sectional

17. Metea Valley (20-9) No. 4 seed at Bartlett sectional

18. Hersey (18-11) No. 7 seed at Barrington sectional

19. Marmion (18-11) No. 2 sub-sectional seed in 3A

20. Grayslake Central (24-5) No. 2 seed in 3A

Others to watch: Naperville North 18-10, Batavia 15-14, Kaneland 24-5, Conant 14-12, Lakes 19-7, Waubonsie Valley 14-14, Warren 16-14, Crystal Lake South 21-8, South Elgin 18-11, Huntley 20-8, West Aurora 16-14, Fenton 23-7

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 