Boys basketball: Top 20

Boys basketball

Records through Feb. 12

Team Comment

1. Benet (27-1) No. 1 seed at Bartlett sectional

2. Hinsdale Central (27-3) No. 2 seed at Hinsdale Central sectional

3. Downers North (25-3) No. 4 seed at Hinsdale Central sectional

4. Rolling Meadows (25-5) No. 3 seed at New Trier sectional

5. Libertyville (24-5) No. 1 seed at Barrington sectional

6. Stevenson (20-6) No. 2 seed at Barrington sectional

7. WW South (25-5) No. 2 seed at Bartlett sectional

8. Palatine (22-6) No. 3 seed at Barrington sectional

9. Burlington Central (24-5) No. 1 sub-sectional seed in 3A

10. Fremd (16-9) No. 4 seed at Barrington sectional

11. Barrington (18-4) No. 5 seed at Barrington sectional

12. Geneva (22-5) No. 3 seed at Bartlett sectional

13. Neuqua Valley (23-7) No. 5 seed at Bolingbrook sectional

14. Prospect (16-12) No. 6 seed at Barrington sectional

15. Glenbard West (18-10) No. 6 seed at Bartlett sectional

16. Lake Park (19-9) No. 5 seed at Bartlett sectional

17. Metea Valley (20-9) No. 4 seed at Bartlett sectional

18. Hersey (18-11) No. 7 seed at Barrington sectional

19. Marmion (18-11) No. 2 sub-sectional seed in 3A

20. Grayslake Central (24-5) No. 2 seed in 3A

Others to watch: Naperville North 18-10, Batavia 15-14, Kaneland 24-5, Conant 14-12, Lakes 19-7, Waubonsie Valley 14-14, Warren 16-14, Crystal Lake South 21-8, South Elgin 18-11, Huntley 20-8, West Aurora 16-14, Fenton 23-7