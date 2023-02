Boys basketball: Top 20

Brady Kunka and the Benet Redwings remain the No. 1 team in this week's Daily Herald Top 20. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Boys basketball

Records through Feb. 5

Team Comment

1. Benet (25-1) Kunka 20 points, 13 rebounds vs. Marian

2. Rolling Meadows (24-4) MSL East champs

3. Hinsdale Central (24-3) Good test Tuesday vs. Prospect; 16 straight wins

4. Downers North (23-3) Beat Lyons, Glenbrook South last week

5. WW South (22-4) Upset by St. Charles East

6. Libertyville (21-5) NSC title on line Friday vs. Stevenson

7. Stevenson (19-5) Bardic 15 points, 9 assists in Guilford loss

8. Prospect (16-10) Gets shot at No. 3 on Tuesday

9. Palatine (20-6) MSL West champs

10. Fremd (15-8) Upset by Conant

11. Burlington Central (22-5) Takes 1-game lead in FVC race

12. Geneva (22-5) Scored 37 points in Batavia loss

13. Barrington (17-4) Lost by 21 to Palatine

14. Neuqua Valley (21-7) Srbinov 13 points, 8 rebounds in key Metea win

15. Lake Park (18-8) Finish with WWS, Geneva, Lyons

16. Glenbard West (16-9) Gets another shot at Downers North Friday

17. Marmion (17-9) Plays St. Rita Tuesday

18. Grayslake Central (23-3) NLCC title on line Tuesday vs. Lakes

19. Metea Valley (19-8) Beat Conant after Neuqua loss

20. Conant (13-11) Lake Park, Fremd wins show record misleading

Others to watch: Waubonsie Valley 14-11, Naperville North 16-10, Kaneland 23-5, Hersey 16-11, Warren 15-13, Crystal Lake South 20-7, South Elgin 17-9, Huntley 19-7, West Aurora 15-14, Batavia 13-14