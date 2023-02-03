 

Neuqua Valley avenges Metea loss to take DVC lead

  • Metea Valley's Jahki Gray blocks a shot by Neuqua Valley's Luke Kinkade Friday February 3, 2023 in Aurora.

      Metea Valley's Jahki Gray blocks a shot by Neuqua Valley's Luke Kinkade Friday February 3, 2023 in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Metea Valley's James Parker tries to move around Neuqua Valley's Luke Kinkade Friday February 3, 2023 in Aurora.

      Metea Valley's James Parker tries to move around Neuqua Valley's Luke Kinkade Friday February 3, 2023 in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Metea Valley's Quentin Schaffer tries to block a shot by Neuqua Valley's Christian Srbinov Friday February 3, 2023 in Aurora.

      Metea Valley's Quentin Schaffer tries to block a shot by Neuqua Valley's Christian Srbinov Friday February 3, 2023 in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Metea Valley's James Parker shoots over Neuqua Valley's Colin Gerrity Friday February 3, 2023 in Aurora.

      Metea Valley's James Parker shoots over Neuqua Valley's Colin Gerrity Friday February 3, 2023 in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comMetea Valley's Nick Schroeder looks for a teammate Friday February 3, 2023 in Aurora.

    Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comMetea Valley's Nick Schroeder looks for a teammate Friday February 3, 2023 in Aurora.

  • Neuqua Valley's Nick Doherty slides past Metea Valley's Will Ashford on his way through the lane Friday February 3, 2023 in Aurora.

      Neuqua Valley's Nick Doherty slides past Metea Valley's Will Ashford on his way through the lane Friday February 3, 2023 in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Metea Valley's Quentin Schaffer splits Neuqua Valley's Nicolas Lendino and Bryan Thomas on the way to the hoop Friday February 3, 2023 in Aurora.

      Metea Valley's Quentin Schaffer splits Neuqua Valley's Nicolas Lendino and Bryan Thomas on the way to the hoop Friday February 3, 2023 in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
By Stan Goff
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 2/3/2023 10:23 PM

With a second chance at knocking off their rivals this season, Neuqua Valley focused on defense and on limiting Metea Valley's second chances on Friday night.

The Wildcats avenged an early season loss to the Mustangs with a 57-49 win that featured stingy defense, strong rebounding and a clutch, game-sealing free-throw shooting performance down the stretch. Neuqua outrebounded the hosts 33-21 while improving to 20-7 on the year and 6-2 in the DuPage Valley Conference, now a game ahead after Naperville North's loss to Naperville Central.

 

"Since I've been a freshman, we've always lost the first game to Metea and won the second one, and it happened again this year," said senior guard Chris Srbinov, who had 13 points and 8 rebounds for the Wildcats. "We knew we had to get a lot of rebounds and play better D.

"At Neuqua we focus on defense, that's what wins us game. For me if I can't score I can contribute with rebounds. That's the best way to help the team out."

The game was tied at 11-11 after one quarter before the visitors held Metea Valley (18-8, 4-4) to just 8 points in each the second and third quarters while building a 40-27 lead headed to the final quarter. The lead grew to 15 in the fourth quarter before the Mustangs made a late charge and closed the gap to 52-46 following a 3-pointer from Jahki Gray with 1:12 left to play.

Srbinov then sank a pair of free throws to up the lead to 54-46 and Neuqua added three more foul shots to hold off the Mustangs.

"As a senior I want to end my career winning the DVC, being the champions of the conference. We've got Waubonsie next (next week) and we've got to keep on competing," Srbinov said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Junior guard Luke Kinkade had another big night, leading all scorers with 16 points and adding 8 rebounds and a pair of steals for the Wildcats, who play Bartlett at Saturday's Kaneland Shootout.

"We stayed after it. Our defense was great, we ran our plays, we hit our shots. We did everything because it was a must-win game," said Kinkade. "Coach always says when we win on the rebounds we win the game. It's true every time. And everyone made their free throws and we needed them at the end because they made a run."

Neuqua made 15 of 22 free throws in the game while Metea was just 2-for-4.

Gray didn't score in the first half and had just 2 points through three quarters before he threw a scare into the Wildcats with three 3s in the fourth quarter while finishing with 11 points. James Parker led the Mustangs with 12 points and Nick Schroeder added 10 points and 4 steals.

"They did a good job of securing the boards," Mustangs coach Isaiah Davis said. "We were defending well for most of the game, but once the shots stopped falling we just didn't defend as well. It gets tough for kids sometimes when they're not seeing the ball go through the basket. Give Neuqua credit, they did a good job defending."

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 