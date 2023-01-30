Girls basketball: Top 20
Girls basketball
Records through Jan. 29
Team Comment
1. Fremd (24-2) Going to be tough to beat in postseason
2. Montini (20-5) Slow start costly vs. Fremd
3. Geneva (21-3) Slagle career-high 26 vs. Batavia
4. Maine South (21-5) Plans to learn from Fremd loss
5. Libertyville (22-4) NSC title on the line Tuesday vs. Lake Zurich
6. York (20-5) Gets shot at WSC Silver leading Lyons Friday
7. Hersey (21-6) Eidle 2nd Hersey player with 2,000 points
8. Benet (17-6) Could see Naz again Saturday in ESC title game
9. Lake Zurich (20-6) Going for Libertyville sweep Tuesday
10. Prospect (20-7) Splinter, Brown 12 points in Hersey win
11. Carmel (20-5) Third Benet matchup Wednesday
12. Barrington (19-8) Swanson scores 38 to reach 2,000 career
13. Stevenson (19-8) Lake Forest, Prospect this week
14. Huntley (21-4) Plays Hampshire (11-1 in FVC) on Monday
15. St. Charles N. (20-5) Geneva's size too much to overcome
16. Neuqua Valley (16-10) One-game lead in DVC
17. Naperville N. (18-9) Been an up-and-down season
18. Naperville C. (17-10) Richwoods ends 11-game win streak
19. Rolling Meadows (16-10) Coming off 3-0 week
20. Batavia (14-11) Carlson averaging 19 ppg
Others to watch: Glenbard West 18-9, Waubonsie Valley 18-5, Downers Grove North 17-7, Vernon Hills 16-10, Hampshire 17-8, Schaumburg 15-11, Lake Park 14-11, Grayslake North 17-9, Grayslake Central 15-9, Burlington Central 15-9