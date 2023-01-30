Girls basketball: Top 20

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comHersey's Kelsey Neary strips the ball from Prospect's Nicole Atteo during their game Friday. Prospect pulled out the win to tie for the conference lead.

Girls basketball

Records through Jan. 29

Team Comment

1. Fremd (24-2) Going to be tough to beat in postseason

2. Montini (20-5) Slow start costly vs. Fremd

3. Geneva (21-3) Slagle career-high 26 vs. Batavia

4. Maine South (21-5) Plans to learn from Fremd loss

5. Libertyville (22-4) NSC title on the line Tuesday vs. Lake Zurich

6. York (20-5) Gets shot at WSC Silver leading Lyons Friday

7. Hersey (21-6) Eidle 2nd Hersey player with 2,000 points

8. Benet (17-6) Could see Naz again Saturday in ESC title game

9. Lake Zurich (20-6) Going for Libertyville sweep Tuesday

10. Prospect (20-7) Splinter, Brown 12 points in Hersey win

11. Carmel (20-5) Third Benet matchup Wednesday

12. Barrington (19-8) Swanson scores 38 to reach 2,000 career

13. Stevenson (19-8) Lake Forest, Prospect this week

14. Huntley (21-4) Plays Hampshire (11-1 in FVC) on Monday

15. St. Charles N. (20-5) Geneva's size too much to overcome

16. Neuqua Valley (16-10) One-game lead in DVC

17. Naperville N. (18-9) Been an up-and-down season

18. Naperville C. (17-10) Richwoods ends 11-game win streak

19. Rolling Meadows (16-10) Coming off 3-0 week

20. Batavia (14-11) Carlson averaging 19 ppg

Others to watch: Glenbard West 18-9, Waubonsie Valley 18-5, Downers Grove North 17-7, Vernon Hills 16-10, Hampshire 17-8, Schaumburg 15-11, Lake Park 14-11, Grayslake North 17-9, Grayslake Central 15-9, Burlington Central 15-9