Boys basketball: Top 20

Wheaton Warrenville South's Colin Moore dives for a loose ball during a convincing win over Geneva on Friday that gave the Tigers a 2-game lead in the DuKane Conference race. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Burlington Central senior Andrew Scharnowski passed the 1,000-point milestone in a win over Crystal Lake Central on Friday. Scharnowski became the 11th player in school history to score 1,000 points. Gregory Shaver/gshaver@shawmedia.com

Boys basketball

Records through Jan. 29

Team Comment

1. Benet (23-1) Has emerged as clear-cut No. 1

2. Rolling Meadows (21-4) Nikolich-Wilson shines in Moline loss

3. Hinsdale Central (22-3) Fourteen straight wins

4. WW South (21-2) Held Geneva to 24 points

5. Downers North (20-3) Not that far away from 22-1 or 23-0

6. Libertyville (19-4) Tied with Stevenson for NSC lead

7. Stevenson (17-4) Ambrose reaches 500 victories

8. Burlington Central (21-4) Scharnowski hits 1,000 in style

9. Prospect (14-9) One of hottest teams around

10. Geneva (20-4) WWS ends Vikes' 15-game win streak

11. Fremd (14-7) Avenged 2-point L to Barring. w 2-point W

12. Palatine (18-6) May scores 31 vs. Warren

13. Barrington (16-3) Nichols scores 33 in Fremd loss

14. Neuqua Valley (19-7) Leads tight DVC race by half game

15. Naperville North (15-9) Beat host East Aurora at Kivisto Shootout

16. Lake Park (15-8) Tripped up by Conant

17. Glenbard West (14-8) Love the Scales Mound matchup Saturday

18. Metea Valley (18-7) Has to recover from Waubonsie beatdown

19. Huntley (19-5) Tied with Burlington C. for FVC lead

20. Warren (14-12) Panek nails winning FTs vs. Lake Zurich

Others to watch: Grayslake Central 21-3, Conant 12-9, Waubonsie Valley 13-11, Marmion 14-9, Kaneland 21-5, Hersey 14-11, Lake Zurich 13-9, West Aurora 15-12, Crystal Lake South 17-7, South Elgin 15-9