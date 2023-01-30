Boys basketball: Top 20
Boys basketball
Records through Jan. 29
Team Comment
1. Benet (23-1) Has emerged as clear-cut No. 1
2. Rolling Meadows (21-4) Nikolich-Wilson shines in Moline loss
3. Hinsdale Central (22-3) Fourteen straight wins
4. WW South (21-2) Held Geneva to 24 points
5. Downers North (20-3) Not that far away from 22-1 or 23-0
6. Libertyville (19-4) Tied with Stevenson for NSC lead
7. Stevenson (17-4) Ambrose reaches 500 victories
8. Burlington Central (21-4) Scharnowski hits 1,000 in style
9. Prospect (14-9) One of hottest teams around
10. Geneva (20-4) WWS ends Vikes' 15-game win streak
11. Fremd (14-7) Avenged 2-point L to Barring. w 2-point W
12. Palatine (18-6) May scores 31 vs. Warren
13. Barrington (16-3) Nichols scores 33 in Fremd loss
14. Neuqua Valley (19-7) Leads tight DVC race by half game
15. Naperville North (15-9) Beat host East Aurora at Kivisto Shootout
16. Lake Park (15-8) Tripped up by Conant
17. Glenbard West (14-8) Love the Scales Mound matchup Saturday
18. Metea Valley (18-7) Has to recover from Waubonsie beatdown
19. Huntley (19-5) Tied with Burlington C. for FVC lead
20. Warren (14-12) Panek nails winning FTs vs. Lake Zurich
Others to watch: Grayslake Central 21-3, Conant 12-9, Waubonsie Valley 13-11, Marmion 14-9, Kaneland 21-5, Hersey 14-11, Lake Zurich 13-9, West Aurora 15-12, Crystal Lake South 17-7, South Elgin 15-9