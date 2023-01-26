Boys basketball: Suchy, Fremd flip switch in nailbiting win over Barrington

Caiden Suchy and Fremd flipped on the lights Thursday.

Suchy was stuck in the bench in the first half in foul trouble. He escaped to score all of his ten points in the second half to lead the Vikings to a thrilling 62-60 win over Barrington in Palatine.

The win pulled Fremd (14-7, 5-2) even with Barrington (16-3, 5-2) in second place in the MSL West. Both teams trail Palatine by a game after Palatine beat Schaumburg 62-37.

Fremd had to overcome a monster game by Barrington's Donovan Nichols. The senior scored a career-high 33 points.

Fremd did have an answer for Nichols however. They blocked his 3-point shot from the corner with one second left to preserve the win.

Suchy was all over the inside for the Vikings.

"I hit some fouls early," said Suchy, who would grab 12 rebound. "It is like a switch flips for me in the second half. I just had a competitive edge and our whole team had a competitive edge. I am just looking to keep that switch on all the time."

Fremd coach Bob Widlowski likes when Suchy turns on that switch.

"He was well rested in the first half," Widlowski said "He really came out with a great aggressive attitude in the second half at both ends of the floor. He has been playing well a of late and he is a big, strong, aggressive kid."

Nichols was sensational for Barrington in the first half as the Broncos led 31-26.

He was a deadeye from long distance, knocking down four of his six 3-pointers. He also drove the hoop to keep the Vikings off balance.

Fremd freshman Jordan Williams scored 5 consecutive points as the Vikings took a 19-14 lead early in the second quarter.

Barrington then stepped up its play on both ends of the court.

Led by Williams, who drained a pair of threes, the Broncos ran off 12 unanswered points. During that span, Barrington forced Fremd to miss eight shots and turn the ball over twice as they opened up a 26-19 advantage.

Fremd slowly chipped away the lead. The Vikings finally were able to get over the top late in the third on a basket Ryan Sammons after he stole a pass to make it 46-45.

"We were down at halftime and we fought back" Sammons said. "We have been fighting back all season. We are really battle-tested."

Barrington pulled ahead 50-48 on a pair of free throws by Dillon Schmidt (16 points) with 5:16 to play.

Fremd responded with an 8-0 run. The Vikings scored on a free thrown by Ryan Cox, a basket by Suchy, a basket by Mark Braun and three-poster by Cameron Kuhl. a run to lead 56-50 with 3:46 left.

Barrington again rallied. The Broncos cut the margin to 57-56 on a free throw by Schmidt with 1:35 left.

But Fremd did a great job of running its offense and chewing some clock. They were able to hold on down the stretch thanks to a steal and basket by Suchy. They then closed it out by converting two of four free throws.

"I think the balanced scoring was key for us tonight," Widlowski said. "We took care of the basketball at the end and I really liked how we finished."

Sammons led Fremd, which had four players in double figures, with 16 points. Braun chipped in 14 points while Kuhl added 13 points.

Barrington coach Bryan Tucker was impressed by the solid play of Nichols.

"What a great performance," Tucker said. "That's a senior coach-captain. I'm not surprised. He has been like that for us always. He had a good look at the end. They played good defense. It was a battle both ways."