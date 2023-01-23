Boys basketball: Top 20

Boys basketball

Records through Jan. 17

Team Comment

1. Benet (22-1) Beat Kenwood in front of packed house

2. Rolling Meadows (20-3) Christie 29 in Brother Rice loss

3. Hinsdale Central (19-3) With nearly 3,000 on hand, beat Lyons

4. WW South (19-2) Meredith 27 at Night of Hoops win

5. Downers North (18-3) Knocked off 16-6 Bolingbrook

6. Libertyville (16-4) Warren snaps 13-game winning streak

7. Geneva (18-3) Gets shot at DuKane lead Friday vs. WW South

8. Stevenson (15-4) In tight race for NSC crown

9. Burlington Central (19-4) After Hampshire scare, blows out S. Elgin

10. Prospect (12-9) Knocked off Stevenson, nearly Meadows

11. Barrington (16-2) Key MSL game Thursday vs. Fremd

12. Fremd (13-7) Chance to avenge 2-point loss to Barrington

13. Palatine (16-6) Good nonconference test Saturday vs. Warren

14. Lake Park (13-7) No stopping Cerese

15. Metea Valley (17-6) In 3-way tie for DVC lead

16. Naperville North (14-9) Elite defense last week

17. Warren (12-10) Daniels 14 points in Libertyville shocker

18. Glenbard West (11-8) On a 3-game losing streak

19. Huntley (14-5) Good nonconference win vs. Boylan

20. Hersey (14-9) Get 2nd shot vs. Rolling Meadows Thursday

Others to watch: Neuqua Valley 16-7, Grayslake Central 19-3, Marmion 14-7, Crystal Lake South 16-6, Lake Zurich 13-8, Glenbard North 13-9, Kaneland 20-4, Fenton 18-4, West Aurora 14-10, South Elgin 13-9