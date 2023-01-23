Boys basketball: Top 20
Boys basketball
Records through Jan. 17
Team Comment
1. Benet (22-1) Beat Kenwood in front of packed house
2. Rolling Meadows (20-3) Christie 29 in Brother Rice loss
3. Hinsdale Central (19-3) With nearly 3,000 on hand, beat Lyons
4. WW South (19-2) Meredith 27 at Night of Hoops win
5. Downers North (18-3) Knocked off 16-6 Bolingbrook
6. Libertyville (16-4) Warren snaps 13-game winning streak
7. Geneva (18-3) Gets shot at DuKane lead Friday vs. WW South
8. Stevenson (15-4) In tight race for NSC crown
9. Burlington Central (19-4) After Hampshire scare, blows out S. Elgin
10. Prospect (12-9) Knocked off Stevenson, nearly Meadows
11. Barrington (16-2) Key MSL game Thursday vs. Fremd
12. Fremd (13-7) Chance to avenge 2-point loss to Barrington
13. Palatine (16-6) Good nonconference test Saturday vs. Warren
14. Lake Park (13-7) No stopping Cerese
15. Metea Valley (17-6) In 3-way tie for DVC lead
16. Naperville North (14-9) Elite defense last week
17. Warren (12-10) Daniels 14 points in Libertyville shocker
18. Glenbard West (11-8) On a 3-game losing streak
19. Huntley (14-5) Good nonconference win vs. Boylan
20. Hersey (14-9) Get 2nd shot vs. Rolling Meadows Thursday
Others to watch: Neuqua Valley 16-7, Grayslake Central 19-3, Marmion 14-7, Crystal Lake South 16-6, Lake Zurich 13-8, Glenbard North 13-9, Kaneland 20-4, Fenton 18-4, West Aurora 14-10, South Elgin 13-9