Fremd's defense dominates Schaumburg for 20th win

Fremd's girls basketball team hit the 20-win mark.

Hardly a big surprise, though.

It's the 12th time in coach Dave Yates' 17-year career at Fremd that the Vikings have reached that milestone.

They did it this time with a 41-9 Mid-Suburban West triumph over Schaumburg (16-9, 4-3), which had won seven of its last eight games.

"I thought we came out ready to play, ready to defend them," said Fremd coach Dave Yates (383-127 career record at Fremd), a former boys basketball coach who prior to taking over as the Vikings coach directed Highland Park High in Gilbert, Ariz. to a second-place finish in the state. "We really did a good job of rebounding in the first half, They got like one look and we pulled down the rebound and got our break going which was good to see."

Northern Illinois-bound senior Maddy Fay led in rebounding (6) and scoring (8 points) as Fremd improved to 20-2 and 7-0.

"We knew coming in that Schaumburg was a really talented team and could give us a run for our money," Fay said. "So we really were focusing in practice the last couple of days and were just getting ready for a physical game. I feel we were prepared for it and adjusted well on defense."

A 3-point basket by sophomore Ella Todd with 5:53 and a 3-point play by classmate Coco Urlacher with 3:07 sparked the Vikings' offense in the first quarter. Two free throws by Brynn Eshoo (3 rebounds) with 2:13 gave the Class 4A No. 3 team a 9-2 advantage heading into the second quarter.

Fay collected three putbacks in the first three minutes of the second quarter.

"And I thought we did a good job of finding her," Yates said. "Just being aware of where she was seeing her finish was awesome."

Sophomore Ellie Thompson hit a 3-pointer to help ignite the 23-0 second quarter shutout for Fremd.

Freshman Greta Thompson hit back-to-back pointers later in the period.

"That was cool to see," Yates said. "And she can play so it was great to see her have that opportunity to knock those shots down."

A 40-foot 3-pointer by sophomore Coco Urlacher (6 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds) at the third-quarter buzzer made it 39-7.

"I thought Coco gave us really good energy, especially defensively and you could see just how hard Sam Bodensteiner works and also gives us great energy. I thought Ella Todd (7 points, 3 rebounds) knocked some shots down to start," Yates said.

Vikes senior Kace Urlacher grabbed 5 rebounds with 3 assists.

The Vikings were playing in front of many of the future Fremd players on Feeder Night.

After the game, the Fremd varsity players sat at a long table in the school's cafeteria and signed autographs for the aspiring Vikings.

"This is the first time we did this," Yates said of the gathering after the game. "It was very cool. It was the idea of our athletic director (Hamid Mehreioskouei).

"It was really cool to have all the kids come because I know I really looked up to all the varsity girls when I was younger," Fay said. "So it was good to see all of them and talk to them."