Young Glenbard South continues making positive strides

Youthful yet gaining invaluable experience, Glenbard South's girls basketball team also continues to win its large share of games this season.

Freshman guard Jamie Mizwicki scored a game-high 18 points, while sophomore center Brooklynn Moore added 12 points and 21 rebounds to lift the Raiders (16-5, 10-1) to a 48-28 Upstate Eight Conference victory over host South Elgin (9-14, 6-5) Tuesday night.

"They're learning how to play with one another," Raiders coach Eric Daca talked about his team which started 2 freshmen, a sophomore, and a pair of juniors against the Storm. "We talked a lot before the game about maintaining composure because South Elgin will get after you."

Utilizing full-court pressure, the Storm forced 9 first-half turnovers and remained within striking range, trailing 25-20 at the intermission.

Glenbard South, however, began to pull away, outscoring the Storm 13-4 in the third quarter while extending its lead to 38-24.

Moore and freshman forward Kate Bruhl scored 4 points apiece during the Raiders' third-quarter run, while Jamie Mizwicki added a 3-point basket -- one of her five 3s on the night.

Mizwicki connected on her first three 3-point attempts in the opening quarter.

"It was key that Jamie (Mizwicki) was hitting those threes in the beginning," said Daca. "They (Storm) switched to a zone, and we started having Allie Mizwicki running the baseline. She's good at those 10-, 12-foot shots."

Moore, meanwhile, was a presence in the middle for the Raiders, outrebounding the entire Storm team (21-15), as part of Glenbard's 44-15 edge on the glass.

"I feel like I have made big strides (from last year)," said Moore, who also had 3 steals. "I've been looking more at the game, trying to build up my IQ and just trying to be a better player for my team and for myself."

"The last time we played South Elgin (53-45 win on Dec. 2), she had 25 points and 17 rebounds, so we knew that they were going to game plan a little bit for her," Daca said of Moore. "But she plays big, she jumps, and she moves. She's a force -- there's not a lot of teams in the conference that can contend with her."

Senior guard Raina Yang led the Storm with 14 points and 3 steals, while Caitlyn Tolentino added 6 points.

"We're down five at halftime," said Storm coach Dan Mandernack. "We're running our zone well and controlling No. 20 (Moore) pretty well -- and we just went ice cold.

"I told them after the game, 'it happens to NBA teams, it happens to the best of us.'"

South Elgin senior forward Zoie Lewis chipped in with 5 points in limited time as she continues to progress from an injury.

"We're still trying to bring her along slowly," said Mandernack. "She hasn't played since October when she broke her ankle. We're hoping to get her back full-go in the next week or so.

"We had a nice four-game winning streak with a great win (39-38 in OT) against Wheaton Warrenville South yesterday. Credit Glenbard South tonight -- they played real good defense, and they rebounded well."

The win enabled the Raiders to stay within a half-game of UEC leader East Aurora. The two teams meet for the second time on Jan. 26 in Glen Ellyn.