 

Girls basketball: Top 20

  • Libertyville's Kate Rule dives for a loose ball against Stevenson's Nisha Musunuri last week. The Wildcats beat the Patriots before losing Monday to Kenwood at the 33rd annual Kipp Hoopsfest.

      Libertyville's Kate Rule dives for a loose ball against Stevenson's Nisha Musunuri last week. The Wildcats beat the Patriots before losing Monday to Kenwood at the 33rd annual Kipp Hoopsfest. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Alyssa Hughes has been on fire lately for St. Charles North, including 23 points Monday in a win over Lake Zurich.

    Alyssa Hughes has been on fire lately for St. Charles North, including 23 points Monday in a win over Lake Zurich. Gary E Duncan Sr./for Shaw Local

  • Danyella Mporokoso is the leading scorer for Waubonsie Valley, who enters the week with a 14-4 record.

      Danyella Mporokoso is the leading scorer for Waubonsie Valley, who enters the week with a 14-4 record. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 1/17/2023 8:12 AM

Girls basketball

Records through Jan. 17

 

Team Comment

1. Fremd (18-2) Hoping Naz loss helps in postseason

2. Maine South (18-3) Carmel latest in 15-game winning streak

3. Montini (17-4) Matulevicius nails game-winner vs. Geneva

4. Geneva (16-3) Fell in closing seconds to Montini

5. Lake Zurich (17-4) Cooper injured in loss to St. Charles North

6. Libertyville (17-4) Dropped NSC showdown to Lake Zurich

7. Hersey (17-5) Tripped up by Young

8. Benet (13-6) Trimberger scores 22 at Kipp Hoopsfest

9. Carmel (17-4) Gets another shot at Benet on Wednesday

10. York (15-5) Hosts red-hot Maine South on Saturday

11. Naperville N. (16-7) DVC lead on line Thursday vs. Neuqua

12. Barrington (15-6) Huge game Tuesday vs. Fremd

13. Stevenson (15-8) Back-to-back close defeats to No. 6, No. 9

14. Huntley (17-4) Cruising through FVC at 8-0

15. St. Charles N. (17-4) Hughes on fire

16. Prospect (15-6) Chasing Hersey in MSL East

17. Schaumburg (13-8) Fremd, Barrington up next

18. Neuqua Valley (14-9) Warriors 5-1 in last 6

19. Batavia (12-10) Has anyone played a tougher schedule?

20. Waubonsie V. (14-4) Frosh Mporokoso averaging 17.5 ppg

Others to watch: Downers Grove North 17-7, Vernon Hills 12-9, Hampshire 13-8, Wheaton North 12-9, Glenbard West 13-8, Rolling Meadows 12-8, Palatine 12-10, Lake Park 11-10, Burlington Central 13-7, Grayslake Central 12-8

