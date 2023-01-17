Girls basketball: Top 20
Girls basketball
Records through Jan. 17
Team Comment
1. Fremd (18-2) Hoping Naz loss helps in postseason
2. Maine South (18-3) Carmel latest in 15-game winning streak
3. Montini (17-4) Matulevicius nails game-winner vs. Geneva
4. Geneva (16-3) Fell in closing seconds to Montini
5. Lake Zurich (17-4) Cooper injured in loss to St. Charles North
6. Libertyville (17-4) Dropped NSC showdown to Lake Zurich
7. Hersey (17-5) Tripped up by Young
8. Benet (13-6) Trimberger scores 22 at Kipp Hoopsfest
9. Carmel (17-4) Gets another shot at Benet on Wednesday
10. York (15-5) Hosts red-hot Maine South on Saturday
11. Naperville N. (16-7) DVC lead on line Thursday vs. Neuqua
12. Barrington (15-6) Huge game Tuesday vs. Fremd
13. Stevenson (15-8) Back-to-back close defeats to No. 6, No. 9
14. Huntley (17-4) Cruising through FVC at 8-0
15. St. Charles N. (17-4) Hughes on fire
16. Prospect (15-6) Chasing Hersey in MSL East
17. Schaumburg (13-8) Fremd, Barrington up next
18. Neuqua Valley (14-9) Warriors 5-1 in last 6
19. Batavia (12-10) Has anyone played a tougher schedule?
20. Waubonsie V. (14-4) Frosh Mporokoso averaging 17.5 ppg
Others to watch: Downers Grove North 17-7, Vernon Hills 12-9, Hampshire 13-8, Wheaton North 12-9, Glenbard West 13-8, Rolling Meadows 12-8, Palatine 12-10, Lake Park 11-10, Burlington Central 13-7, Grayslake Central 12-8