Boys basketball: Top 20

  • Libertyville's Will Buchert, left, takes a shot earlier this season. Buchert scored 20 points last week in the Wildcats' win over Stevenson to take the NSC lead.

      Libertyville's Will Buchert, left, takes a shot earlier this season. Buchert scored 20 points last week in the Wildcats' win over Stevenson to take the NSC lead. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Wheaton Warrenville South's Braylen Meredith drives against Lake Park's Camden Cerese during the Tigers' overtime win earlier this month. WW South is No. 5 in this week's Top 20 after winning its MLK tournament while the Lancers check in at No. 17.

    Wheaton Warrenville South's Braylen Meredith drives against Lake Park's Camden Cerese during the Tigers' overtime win earlier this month. WW South is No. 5 in this week's Top 20 after winning its MLK tournament while the Lancers check in at No. 17. Mark Black/Shaw Local News Network

  • Geneva Jimmy Rasmussen shoots during the Vikings' Chuck Dayton tournament win last month at DeKalb. The Vikings bring a 13-game winning streak into this week.

    Geneva Jimmy Rasmussen shoots during the Vikings' Chuck Dayton tournament win last month at DeKalb. The Vikings bring a 13-game winning streak into this week. David Toney/for Shaw Local

 
Updated 1/17/2023 9:30 AM

Team Comment

1. Benet (19-1) Another test coming Saturday vs. Kenwood

2. Rolling Meadows (19-2) Can put away MSL E. Thurs. vs. Prospect

3. Libertyville (15-3) Buchert 20 pts, Boone 18 in key NSC win

4. Hinsdale Central (14-3) Red Devils 11-1 in last 12

5. WW South (18-2) Won own MLK tournament

6. Downers North (15-3) Hits Glenbard West with 26-0 run

7. Stevenson (16-3) Slow start costly vs. Libertyville

8. Geneva (17-3) Thirteen straight wins

9. Burlington Central (16-4) Lyons snaps 9-game win streak -- barely

10. Barrington (14-2) Only two losses came in overtime

11. Fremd (12-7) Second to Glenbrook North at Lakes MLK

12. Palatine (14-6) May 28 points in OT win over Barrington

13. Prospect (11-8) Don't be deceived by record

14. Glenbard West (11-7) Been a streaky stretch for Hilltoppers

15. Neuqua Valley (16-5) Can't slow Scharnowski (32 pts) in MLK loss

16. Metea Valley (15-6) Went 3-1 at WW South MLK invite

17. Lake Park (11-7) 3rd in DuKane after 4-point Geneva loss

18. Grayslake Central (18-2) Lake Forest snaps 16-game win streak

19. Crystal Lake South (16-4) Tied for FVC lead

20. Huntley (14-5) See No. 15 -- Scharnowski 31 pts, 15 boards

Others to watch: Naperville North 12-9, Hersey 13-9, West Aurora 14-8, Lake Zurich 11-7, Conant 10-8, Glenbard North 13-8, Marmion 12-7, Kaneland 17-4, South Elgin 11-8, Bartlett 13-6

