Boys basketball: Top 20
Boys basketball
Records through Jan. 17
Team Comment
1. Benet (19-1) Another test coming Saturday vs. Kenwood
2. Rolling Meadows (19-2) Can put away MSL E. Thurs. vs. Prospect
3. Libertyville (15-3) Buchert 20 pts, Boone 18 in key NSC win
4. Hinsdale Central (14-3) Red Devils 11-1 in last 12
5. WW South (18-2) Won own MLK tournament
6. Downers North (15-3) Hits Glenbard West with 26-0 run
7. Stevenson (16-3) Slow start costly vs. Libertyville
8. Geneva (17-3) Thirteen straight wins
9. Burlington Central (16-4) Lyons snaps 9-game win streak -- barely
10. Barrington (14-2) Only two losses came in overtime
11. Fremd (12-7) Second to Glenbrook North at Lakes MLK
12. Palatine (14-6) May 28 points in OT win over Barrington
13. Prospect (11-8) Don't be deceived by record
14. Glenbard West (11-7) Been a streaky stretch for Hilltoppers
15. Neuqua Valley (16-5) Can't slow Scharnowski (32 pts) in MLK loss
16. Metea Valley (15-6) Went 3-1 at WW South MLK invite
17. Lake Park (11-7) 3rd in DuKane after 4-point Geneva loss
18. Grayslake Central (18-2) Lake Forest snaps 16-game win streak
19. Crystal Lake South (16-4) Tied for FVC lead
20. Huntley (14-5) See No. 15 -- Scharnowski 31 pts, 15 boards
Others to watch: Naperville North 12-9, Hersey 13-9, West Aurora 14-8, Lake Zurich 11-7, Conant 10-8, Glenbard North 13-8, Marmion 12-7, Kaneland 17-4, South Elgin 11-8, Bartlett 13-6