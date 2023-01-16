Trimberger takes star turn in Benet's loss to Noblesville

Samantha Trimberger has an expiration date on her basketball career.

Still, the Benet senior forward has continued to turn heads with her stellar play on the court this season.

Monday was another example of Trimberger's value to the Redwings -- and her potential to play in college if she changes her mind.

"I've been playing basketball since kindergarten or whenever, but I've decided this is the time to end my story," Trimberger said. "I still don't know where I'm going to college. I'm still waiting to hear about from some colleges. I'll see after that."

It was ironic that Trimberger saved one of her best performances of the season against highly regarded Noblesville, Indiana's defending Class 4A state champion, in a showcase attended by a plethora of college head coaches and assistants.

Trimberger scored 22 points, grabbed five rebounds and had two assists in a 64-61 loss to Noblesville at the 33rd Annual Kipp Hoopsfest on Monday afternoon at Benet.

The 6-foot Trimberger scored 16 of Benet's first 37 points to spark the Redwings (13-6). Star senior point guard Lenee Beaumont added another chapter to her illustrious career by finishing with a team-high 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and a block.

Trimberger made all 11 of her shots from the field, while adding two steals. She admitted it was satisfying to show her skills in the high-profile event.

"It definitely took the pressure off since I'm not looking to play or looking for any college coaches or anything," Trimberger said. "I'm pleased how all of us played because we played with such great energy. It's a bonus that all my shots were going in today. That helped with energy and on defense."

Beaumont, an Indiana recruit, missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer, though her 14-footer with 2:05 tied the game at 57-all. Beaumont was locked in a battle with Noblesville star junior point guard Reagan Wilson. With coaches from DePaul and Northwestern in attendance, Wilson was the star attraction with 31 points. She scored her team's final seven points after Beaumont tied the game at 57.

"It was really exciting and not many teams get to be in this environment," Beaumont said. "Reagan Wilson is a great player. She did her thing today. It was nice to see (Samantha) have a great game. I'm sure she's going to have several phone calls after today. If she wants to play basketball, she will be a great player for whoever wants her. She did amazing today."

Benet shot a sizzling 23-of-38 from the field to keep the game close, especially with Wilson proving to be unstoppable for most of the game.

"I was very pleased with our effort and this was the best we've played in a month," Benet coach Joe Kilbride said. "Reagan had a great game. She made some tough shots. I thought we gave a great effort. We had our chances. I was very pleased with our competitive effort. Sam played great today."