Prospect's blistering shooting buries York

Dynamic duo. Those two words aptly describe the offensive outburst for Prospect's Alex Georgakas and Ben Schneider.

The Knights' twosome combined for 49 points and 11 3-pointers in an easy 64-29 win over York in action at the MLK Holiday Shootout held Monday at Geneva High School.

It was the fifth straight win for the Knights (11-8).

Georgakas tallied 28 points including six 3 pointers. He was 5-for-5 from beyond the arc in the first quarter.

"All my shots were in rhythm and in the offense," said Georgakas. "It was good to knock some 3s down early. It was catch and shoot all night."

Schneider, who connected on 5-of-7 from 3 point range, tallied 21 points, including 15 points in the third quarter.

"We were really swinging the ball well and I was able to get the ball in good spots to score," said Schneider. "We are playing well right now as a team."

Prospect connected on 13-of-20 from 3-point range for 65%.

"All five of our starters are capable are making 3s," said Prospect coach Brad Rathe. "Alex got great looks early and really got us going in the first quarter. He really stepped up tonight. Ben is capable and he got hot in the second half. With five straight wins, we are really playing well. We easily beat a very good York team."

Georgakas connected on five 3-pointers and Charlie Gilmer buried a trey from deep in the corner as Prospect jumped out to an 18-2 lead.

The Knights never looked back.

Prospect, making 7-of-10 from beyond the arc, led 33-11 at intermission.

York (10-11) was led by Nicholas Dizonna and Kyle Waltz with 7 points each.

"We weren't ready to play and that's on me," said York coach Mike Dunn. "They (Prospect) were fantastic and they made all their shots. They are well coached. They are a much better team than their record. They play a tough schedule.

"This game bring life's lessons and we learned that tonight."