Huntley's pressure rattles Burlington Central

You just needed to take a look at the stat sheet and see how many turnovers Burlington Central committed to figure out who won.

Huntley forced the Rockets into 35 turnovers -- 11 in the first quarter -- in posting a convincing 61-32 win in Fox Valley Conference action in Burlington Tuesday night.

"We came out with great focus at both ends of the court," said Huntley coach Steve Raethz. "We set the tone early."

Connecting on 8 of its first 12 shots, the Red Raiders (15-3, 7-0) raced out to a 19-5 lead. Sammy Campanelli scored 10 points and Jessie Ozzauto 6.

A long 3-pointer by the Rockets' Page Erickson at the buzzer made the score 19-8 after 8 minutes.

Central (12-6, 5-3) pulled within 28-19 on a pair of Jordyn Charles free throws. But, Ozzauto buried a 3 at the buzzer to give the Raiders Raiders a 12-point cushion 31-19 at intermission.

Central climbed within 33-24 on a 3 by Erickson. The Rockets couldn't get any closer. The Raiders, paced by 5 points from Ozzauto and 4 from Anna Campanelli, put the game on ice with a 10-0 run to lead 43-24 with 2:12 left in the third quarter.

Ozzauto paced Huntley with 20 points including three 3-pointers and 6 assists.

"I got some good open shots and we really share the ball well," said Ozzauto. "We got some easy shots off the transition game. We have great chemistry. We had really good serious practices over the break and were focused and ready to play."

Sammy Campanelli scored 15 for the winners.

"We were very unselfish tonight and got contributions from many players," said Raethz. "We have good depth."

Erickson was the lone Rocket in double digits with 17 including 3 shots from beyond the arc.

"Huntley really jumped us on early and they have great athletes and great athletes off the bench," said Burlington Central coach Collin Kalamatas. "We couldn't match their physicality. This could be a turning point in the season. It humbled us. We have to learn to grind more."