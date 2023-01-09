 

Girls basketball: Top 20

  • John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comProspect's Skylar Splinter drives against Mundelein's Gracie Werner during the Knights' win last week. Prospect is ranked No. 15 in this week's Top 20 after playing No. 6 Hersey down to the wire Friday night.

Updated 1/9/2023 11:01 AM

Girls basketball

1. Fremd (17-1) Nazareth latest in killer schedule

2. Geneva (12-2) Rematch from '22 sectional loss Tuesday

3. Maine South (14-3) Avenged Evanston loss

4. Lake Zurich (14-3) Returns to action Tuesday

5. Libertyville (15-2) NSC lead on line Wednesday vs. No. 4

6. Hersey (16-4) Alesia's clutch plays denies Prospect's upset bid

7. Benet (12-5) Snapped rare 3-game losing streak

8. Montini (13-4) Faces Geneva Saturday at Kipp Hoopfest

9. Carmel (14-3) Hosts Maine South on Saturday

10. York (13-4) Chasing Lyons in West Suburban Silver

11. Naperville N. (14-6) Huskies 9-1 in last 10

12. Barrington (14-6) Lost nonconference test to Montini

13. Stevenson (11-6) Plays No. 5 Friday, No. 9 next Monday

14. Huntley (14-3) Returns to FVC play at Burlington Central

15. Prospect (14-5) Had their chances vs. Hersey

16. St. Charles N. (13-4) Good challenge Thursday at Batavia

17. Batavia (11-7) Carlson 23 ppg in two Florida games

18. Schaumburg (11-8) Opened 2023 with win over Conant

19. Waubonsie V.(14-3) Lost 1st DVC game to Neuqua Valley

20. Downers North (12-5) Tough week ahead playing York, Lyons

Others to watch: Vernon Hills 10-6, Hampshire 11-7, Lake Park 10-6, Wheaton North 11-7, Neuqua Valley 10-8, Glenbard West 11-7, Burlington Central 12-5, Rolling Meadows 9-7, St. Charles East 7-7, Palatine 9-8

