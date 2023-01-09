 

Boys basketball: Top 20

  • Fremd's Caiden Suchy, center, eyes the basket under heavy Palatine pressure during Friday's game in Palatine. The Vikings rallied to win in the fourth quarter and have moved up to No. 10 this week in the Top 20.

      Fremd's Caiden Suchy, center, eyes the basket under heavy Palatine pressure during Friday's game in Palatine. The Vikings rallied to win in the fourth quarter and have moved up to No. 10 this week in the Top 20. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Metea Valley's Will Ashford reacts after scoring against Naperville North Friday in the Aurora. The Mustangs moved back into the Top 20 after their win over the Huskies.

      Metea Valley's Will Ashford reacts after scoring against Naperville North Friday in the Aurora. The Mustangs moved back into the Top 20 after their win over the Huskies. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Geneva's Tommy Diamond shoots over Hersey's Quinn Mullen during the Vikings' nonconference win last week. Geneva, one of the hottest teams in the area with 10 straight wins, moved into the Top 10 this week at No. 9.

      Geneva's Tommy Diamond shoots over Hersey's Quinn Mullen during the Vikings' nonconference win last week. Geneva, one of the hottest teams in the area with 10 straight wins, moved into the Top 10 this week at No. 9. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
1. Benet (18-1) 7-0 in ESCC

2. Rolling Meadows (16-2) Last-second loss to Joliet West

3. Libertyville (13-3) Plays Stevenson for NSC lead Saturday

4. Hinsdale Central (14-3) Six straight wins including DGN, Oswego E.

5. Stevenson (13-2) Will be a fun one Saturday

6. WW South (13-2) Moore keys OT win over Lake Park

7. Downers North (13-3) Ouch: Lost by 1 to Lyons, 2 to Hinsdale C.

8. Barrington (12-1) Nichols 22 in 2nd win over Hoffman

9. Geneva (14-3) Ten straight victories

10. Fremd (9-6) Kuhl pair of clutch 3s in win over Palatine

11. Palatine (11-5) Eight-point lead slips away vs. Fremd

12. Lake Park (10-6) OT loss in March-like atmosphere

13. Neuqua Valley (13-4) Offense goes cold vs. Waubonsie Valley

14. Huntley (13-3) FVC lead on line Wednesday

15. Burlington Central (13-3) Big week coming up vs. No. 14, No. 13

16. Grayslake Central (15-1) Fifteen straight wins since Hampshire loss

17. Metea Valley (10-5) Gray 20 points in win over Naperville North

18. Naperville North (10-8) Plays WV Weds in matchup of streaky teams

19. Crystal Lake South (13-4) Getting players more involved offensively

20. Glenbard West (9-5) Injuries taking their toll

Others to watch: Waubonsie Valley 9-8, Prospect 8-8, Hersey 11-8, Conant 9-5, West Aurora 11-7, Bartlett 13-4, Marmion 12-5, Glenbard North 10-6, Kaneland 15-3, Wheaton North 9-8

