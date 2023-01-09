Boys basketball: Top 20

1. Benet (18-1) 7-0 in ESCC

2. Rolling Meadows (16-2) Last-second loss to Joliet West

3. Libertyville (13-3) Plays Stevenson for NSC lead Saturday

4. Hinsdale Central (14-3) Six straight wins including DGN, Oswego E.

5. Stevenson (13-2) Will be a fun one Saturday

6. WW South (13-2) Moore keys OT win over Lake Park

7. Downers North (13-3) Ouch: Lost by 1 to Lyons, 2 to Hinsdale C.

8. Barrington (12-1) Nichols 22 in 2nd win over Hoffman

9. Geneva (14-3) Ten straight victories

10. Fremd (9-6) Kuhl pair of clutch 3s in win over Palatine

11. Palatine (11-5) Eight-point lead slips away vs. Fremd

12. Lake Park (10-6) OT loss in March-like atmosphere

13. Neuqua Valley (13-4) Offense goes cold vs. Waubonsie Valley

14. Huntley (13-3) FVC lead on line Wednesday

15. Burlington Central (13-3) Big week coming up vs. No. 14, No. 13

16. Grayslake Central (15-1) Fifteen straight wins since Hampshire loss

17. Metea Valley (10-5) Gray 20 points in win over Naperville North

18. Naperville North (10-8) Plays WV Weds in matchup of streaky teams

19. Crystal Lake South (13-4) Getting players more involved offensively

20. Glenbard West (9-5) Injuries taking their toll

Others to watch: Waubonsie Valley 9-8, Prospect 8-8, Hersey 11-8, Conant 9-5, West Aurora 11-7, Bartlett 13-4, Marmion 12-5, Glenbard North 10-6, Kaneland 15-3, Wheaton North 9-8