Boys basketball: Top 20

  • Grayslake Central celebrates a 56-51 win over Crystal Lake South in the Hinkle Holiday Classic title game Friday. The Rams have won 13 straight and move into the Daily Herald Top 20.

  • Burlington Central's Nicholas Gouriotis is all smiles after the Rockets beat Marmion on Friday to win the Plano tournament.

  • Rolling Meadow's Mark Nikolich-Wilson runs into Lyon's Graham Smith in the Jack Tosh title game Friday in Elmhurst. The Mustangs won the tournament to improve to 16-1.

  • Neuqua Valley's Luke Kinkade, right, shoots as Fremd's Samuel Hirsch defends during the third-place game of the Wheeling Hardwood Classic. The Wildcats are up to No. 9 in the Top 20.

  • Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comLibertyville's Aidyn Boone celebrates with his teammates after the Wildcats defeated Glenbrook North during the championship game of the Wheeling Hardwood Classic boys basketball tournament Friday.

Updated 1/3/2023 5:35 PM

Boys basketball

Team Comment

 

1. Benet (16-1) Beat Joliet W., lost by 3 to Simeon at Pontiac

2. Rolling Meadows (16-1) Jack Tosh tournament champions

3. Downers North (12-1) Twelve straight wins

4. Libertyville (13-3) Beat undefeated Glenbrook N. at Wheeling

5. Hinsdale Central (12-3) Oosterbaan MVP for HC tourney champs

6. Stevenson (11-2) Tripped up by Oswego East

7. WW South (12-2) Key DuKane test Saturday vs. 5-0 Lake Park

8. Palatine (10-4) Reached York quarters before losing twice

9. Neuqua Valley (12-3) Beat Fremd for third at Wheeling Classic

10. Barrington (11-1) Lost 4 OT thriller to Grayslake C.

11. Geneva (11-3) Chuck Dayton tournament champions

12. Lake Park (10-5) Close losses to Washington, Richwoods

13. Naperville North (8-7) Bit of a wild ride so far for talented group

14. Fremd (8-6) Lost by 1 to Glenbrook North, 3 to Neuqua

15. Hersey (11-6) Good showing at Pekin

16. Huntley (12-3) Fell to Geneva in Dayton semifinals

17. Glenbard West (8-4) Split four games at York

18. Burlington Central (11-3) Scharnowski MVP for repeat Plano champs

19. Grayslake Central (13-1) Beat 3 ranked teams to win Jacobs tourney

20. Crystal Lake South (12-4) Took second at Jacobs tournament

Others to watch: West Aurora 10-5, Bartlett 13-3, Waubonsie Valley 8-6, Marmion 11-4, Metea Valley 8-5, Prospect 7-8, Conant 8-5, Wheaton North 8-6, York 8-8, Kaneland 13-3

