Boys basketball: Top 20

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comLibertyville's Aidyn Boone celebrates with his teammates after the Wildcats defeated Glenbrook North during the championship game of the Wheeling Hardwood Classic boys basketball tournament Friday.

Burlington Central's Nicholas Gouriotis is all smiles after the Rockets beat Marmion on Friday to win the Plano tournament. Sean King / for Shaw Local

Grayslake Central celebrates a 56-51 win over Crystal Lake South in the Hinkle Holiday Classic title game Friday. The Rams have won 13 straight and move into the Daily Herald Top 20. Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local

Boys basketball

Team Comment

1. Benet (16-1) Beat Joliet W., lost by 3 to Simeon at Pontiac

2. Rolling Meadows (16-1) Jack Tosh tournament champions

3. Downers North (12-1) Twelve straight wins

4. Libertyville (13-3) Beat undefeated Glenbrook N. at Wheeling

5. Hinsdale Central (12-3) Oosterbaan MVP for HC tourney champs

6. Stevenson (11-2) Tripped up by Oswego East

7. WW South (12-2) Key DuKane test Saturday vs. 5-0 Lake Park

8. Palatine (10-4) Reached York quarters before losing twice

9. Neuqua Valley (12-3) Beat Fremd for third at Wheeling Classic

10. Barrington (11-1) Lost 4 OT thriller to Grayslake C.

11. Geneva (11-3) Chuck Dayton tournament champions

12. Lake Park (10-5) Close losses to Washington, Richwoods

13. Naperville North (8-7) Bit of a wild ride so far for talented group

14. Fremd (8-6) Lost by 1 to Glenbrook North, 3 to Neuqua

15. Hersey (11-6) Good showing at Pekin

16. Huntley (12-3) Fell to Geneva in Dayton semifinals

17. Glenbard West (8-4) Split four games at York

18. Burlington Central (11-3) Scharnowski MVP for repeat Plano champs

19. Grayslake Central (13-1) Beat 3 ranked teams to win Jacobs tourney

20. Crystal Lake South (12-4) Took second at Jacobs tournament

Others to watch: West Aurora 10-5, Bartlett 13-3, Waubonsie Valley 8-6, Marmion 11-4, Metea Valley 8-5, Prospect 7-8, Conant 8-5, Wheaton North 8-6, York 8-8, Kaneland 13-3