Boys basketball: Top 20
1. Benet (16-1) Beat Joliet W., lost by 3 to Simeon at Pontiac
2. Rolling Meadows (16-1) Jack Tosh tournament champions
3. Downers North (12-1) Twelve straight wins
4. Libertyville (13-3) Beat undefeated Glenbrook N. at Wheeling
5. Hinsdale Central (12-3) Oosterbaan MVP for HC tourney champs
6. Stevenson (11-2) Tripped up by Oswego East
7. WW South (12-2) Key DuKane test Saturday vs. 5-0 Lake Park
8. Palatine (10-4) Reached York quarters before losing twice
9. Neuqua Valley (12-3) Beat Fremd for third at Wheeling Classic
10. Barrington (11-1) Lost 4 OT thriller to Grayslake C.
11. Geneva (11-3) Chuck Dayton tournament champions
12. Lake Park (10-5) Close losses to Washington, Richwoods
13. Naperville North (8-7) Bit of a wild ride so far for talented group
14. Fremd (8-6) Lost by 1 to Glenbrook North, 3 to Neuqua
15. Hersey (11-6) Good showing at Pekin
16. Huntley (12-3) Fell to Geneva in Dayton semifinals
17. Glenbard West (8-4) Split four games at York
18. Burlington Central (11-3) Scharnowski MVP for repeat Plano champs
19. Grayslake Central (13-1) Beat 3 ranked teams to win Jacobs tourney
20. Crystal Lake South (12-4) Took second at Jacobs tournament
Others to watch: West Aurora 10-5, Bartlett 13-3, Waubonsie Valley 8-6, Marmion 11-4, Metea Valley 8-5, Prospect 7-8, Conant 8-5, Wheaton North 8-6, York 8-8, Kaneland 13-3