Geneva takes Dayton crown

K.J. McNeive certainly isn't afraid to shoot the ball when he's open.

On Friday he got there just in time for Geneva.

Finally, with just a few minutes remaining, the Vikings senior struck twice from the same spot in the corner -- on his first and only shots of the game -- burying the 3-pointers to help the Vikings survive United Township, 43-40 to win the 95th Chuck Dayton Holiday Tournament championship.

"I feel like my teammates are better offensively than me so I figure to dish them the ball before me," McNeive said. "But when I have the open shot I'm going to take it if I need to. I just feel like dishing to my teammates first and shooting second."

It was one of those special nights where Jimmy Rasmussen truly earned his Tournament MVP accolades. The Geneva senior scored 13 points in the first quarter and finished with 22 on 9-of-13 shooting, often slicing his way to the basket in what was fiercely contested battle from beginning to end.

"We both came out swinging," he said. "I think we are kind of built for it a little bit and we just love playing with intensity. I feel like we're definitely hitting our stride right now."

Geneva (12-3) extended its lead to 41-37 on McNeive's second three-pointer of the night with 2:38 remaining.

United Township's De'Vontay Wright (16 points) answered with a three-pointer of his own to make it 41-40 with 2:23 to go.

It remained that way until Geneva senior Tommy Diamond (10 rebounds, 4 points) stood his ground as Bristol Lewis (12 points) drove in the lane to attempt the go-ahead layup. Diamond would draw the charge. Later, with the Panthers (12-3) desperate and forced to foul, Diamond did his part to extend the lead, making his first and only free throws of the game.

"Their best shooter (Lewis) had just hit a three on me and (Geneva coach Scott) Hennig had got on me pretty hard so I knew I had to turn it up, and when the game's on the line that's when I'm at my best," Diamond said. "I knew it was close so I took the charge and then (later) hit the free throws. It feels good. Last year losing by 21 to Huntley and being the eighth seed. We knew we were going to go far and proved ourselves right."

Earlier in the tournament the Vikings knocked off top-seeded DeKalb. The Panthers were No. 2 and the game matched the intensity usually reserved for postseason. Hennig recognized the opportunity this entire weekend presented and was grinning ear-to-ear afterward, even after getting drenched by his team in the locker room.

"I don't know how (United Township coach Ryan Webber) felt, but it felt like a sectional game," Hennig said. "This was kind of a unique situation. UT to Geneva is like three hours and Ryan (Webber) and I are good friends, but my kids don't know his kids and his kids don't know our kids. I told them that it's one night in DeKalb, Illinois and guys going out and playing hard and both teams played very hard."

Mick Lawrence, who was named to the all-tournament team, had 9 points and 7 assists for the Vikings. After he missed a shot with the Vikings clinging to a 41-40 lead with half a minute left, bodies from both sides crashed to the floor in pursuit of the ball, and it fortunately trickled out to Rasmussen near the top of the key with 29.6 left.

The Vikings then worked possession until Diamond was fouled with 9.6 left and made it 43-40 at the free-throw line.

United Township (12-3) appeared indecisive on whether to run a final play straight through or call timeout. The Panthers opted for a timeout after getting beyond half-court with 1.1 seconds remaining but Wright's long heave afterward was off target as the buzzer sounded.

What a tournament for the Vikings.

"I thought everyone played hard in terms of loose balls and rebounding and making the extra pass," Hennig said. "We went about four-and-a-half minutes there where we didn't score but just kind of persevered so it's a credit to the kids. I'm very proud of Geneva basketball. We beat no. 1 and we beat no. 2. What a great week."