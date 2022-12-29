Glenbrook North stays perfect after close call with Fremd

Glenbrook North was looking to get back to the championship game for the second consecutive year at the 44th annual Hardwood Classic in Wheeling. But the Spartans needed to survive a Fremd team that refused to give in.

Glenbrook North had a 17-point lead early in the third quarter and then had to rally to beat Fremd 58-57 in the semifinals Thursday.

Glenbrook North (14-0) will meet Libertyville in the finals Friday at 8:45. Libertyville beat Neuqua Valley 61-51. Fremd will play Neuqua in the third place game at 7:15.

Fremd (8-5) bolted to an 8-2 lead behind Cameron Kuhl. The Vikings led 10-6 late in the first half when Glenbrook North found its footing.

The Spartans forced three turnovers and knocked down a trio of three-pointers on their way to a 13-0 run. Cohen netted 10 of those points as Glenbrook North took a 19-10 lead.

Fremd chipped away at the lead and pulled to within six at 24-18 on a three-pointer by Caiden Suchy.

North then went on a 11-0 run to help the Spartans surge ahead 35-20 at the half. Patrick Schaller's basket on the Spartans first possession of the sound half made it 37-20.

Fremd stayed resilient and went on an 8-0 lead to make it 39-28. After a pair of Glenbrook North free throws, the Vikings really tuned up the heat.

Fremd scored 12 consecutive points with Ryan Cox scoring eight of those points including a pair of three-pointers. Fremd was able to pull ahead can on a a pair of free throws by Kyle to lead 40-39.

Glenbrook North regained the lead on free throws and a basket by Own Giannoulias to lead 43-40 at the end of there quarters.

The Spartans increased their lead to 49-44 with 5:17 left on a free throw by Giannoulias.

Fremd then showed they weren't done. The Vikings ran off nine unanswered to forge ahead 53-49 with 2:57 left on free throws by Kuhl.

Fremd led 55-54 with 1:32 remaining. The teams then went through a flirty with each team scoring on its possession with Glenbrook North pulling ahead. 58-57 on a basket by Josh Friedman.

Fremd had a finals opportunity in the final seconds, but a pair of shots failed to fall.

Fremd was led by Kuhl, who had 16 points. Ryan Cox had 14 points, Suchy with 11 and Ryan Sammons 10.

Glenbrook North was led by Chien who has 16 points, Fridman had 12 and Schaller nine points.