Hinsdale Central's Oosterbaan wrapping up hoops career in style

Ben Oosterbaan is committed to play baseball at Michigan year.

So if this is his final season on the basketball court, the Hinsdale Central senior is certainly going out in style.

After scoring a combined 53 points in the opening two games of the Holiday Classic the Red Devils are hosting, Oosterbaan totaled 21 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 44-27 semifinal win over Marian Catholic.

With the victory, Hinsdale Central (11-3) advances to the tourney championship for the first time (the tournament began in 2015) where it will square off with Oswego East.

"It's special," Oosterbaan said. "When I was a kid, I would come here and watch the games all day. I remember watching Ray J Dennis and all of the other good players. I was hoping that would be me one day and it's been super fun to live out that dream.

"This season has been so much fun. All my best friends are on the team. We've been playing together since the second grade when I moved here (from Michigan). Playing with them as seniors, running the floor, there is nothing better. It's the most fun I've had playing basketball."

Oosterbaan poured in 12 points over the opening 16 minutes as the home team took a 22-12 lead into halftime. He added the first four points of the second half as the visiting Spartans (9-5) never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

"To be really good, we have to string it together defensively," said Oosterbaan, who added a steal and blocked shot. "We've finally been doing that. Hinsdale Central is known for our defense and our toughness. That is what Coach (Nick) Latorre preaches. So it was great to do that for him.

"We practice so hard. Coach always says, you practice so hard that when you get on the court (for games), it's easy. This is one of the hardest practicing groups I've been around and our practices have been leading to success on the court."

The Red Devils held Marian Catholic to just one offensive rebound, outrebounding their opponent by 10, and to just 28 percent shooting from the floor.

"We hadn't put four quarters together of solid defense," said Latorre, whose team lost to Oswego East 68-58 back on Nov. 22. "Today we put a whole game together defensively. I thought one thing that was really huge was the way we rebounded the ball. And we didn't turn the ball over much."

Latorre also had high praise for Oosterbaan.

"He's gotten bigger and stronger," Latorre said. "He's definitely more explosive and that's making a huge difference for him, especially around the basket. Our fall workouts, he didn't miss one strength training opportunity. He put in the work and it's paying dividends."

Chase Collignon and Emerson Eck added six points apiece.