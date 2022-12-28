Fremd outlasts Prospect to reach Wheeling semifinals

Ryan Sammons and Fremd outlasted Prospect 60-50 Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Wheeling Hardwood Classic.

Fremd (8-4) will meet the Glenbrook North/Notre Dame winner in the semifinals on Thursday.

Fremd won't need to prepare for that game by practicing their free-throw shooting. The Vikings attempted 32 second-half free throws, converting 23 of them as Fremd came back from a six-point deficit for the win.

"I thought we played very good defense the whole game," Fremd coach Bob Widlowski said. "I thought we settled in offensively from the second quarter on. When they cut it down, we kept our composure,"

Widlowski had high praise for Sammons, who scored 14 of his 16 points in the swing half.

"This was the best game he has ever played for us," Widlowski said. "He has had some 30-point games, but tonight, his play and leadership helped carry us."

Sammons, who is a senior, said that he was confident his team would prevail.

"I try to be leader for my team and help my guys out," Sammons said. "I know they can get it done. We knew we could spark in the second half."

Prospect (6-7) led just 17-15 in a chippy and physical first half. The Knights extended that lead to 22-16 early in the third quarter before Fremd freshman Jordan Williams helped ignite the Vikings.

Williams' play on the boards and his ability to get to the free-throw line gave Fremd some spark. Sammons then lit the match with a 35-foot 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter that put the Vikings up for good with a 33-30 lead.

Fremd surged ahead further and took a 45-32 lead with 4:13 to play in a basket by Williams, who would come off the bench to score 10 points to go with 5 rebounds.

Prospect made one last surge, thanks to Alex Georgakas. The senior forced a pair of turnovers, drilled six consecutive free throws and then nailed a deep 3-pointer as the Knights closed to 45-41 with 3:09 left.

But Fremd went on an 8-2 run to put the game away thanks to some solid free-throw shooting down the stretch.

Samuel Hirsch had 10 points for Fremd while Ryan Cox had nine points and Cameron Kuhl chipped in eight points.

Georgakas led Prospect with 17 points. Drew Terpins had nine points, Charlie Gilmer six points and Ben Schneider and Cole Chapman each had five points.

"They wore us down tonight," Prospect coach Brad Rathe said. "We came back at the end. But it was a little bit too late. I just wish it had come a little earlier."