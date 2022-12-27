 

Rolling Meadows shakes off sluggish 2nd quarter

 
By Greg Swiderski
Daily Herald Correspondent
Everything was progressing well for the Rolling Meadows basketball team Tuesday night at York High School.

All five starters had scored. A creative offense saw the Mustangs connect for four 3-point baskets -- three by Tsvet Soitrov -- and score three other baskets and hit two free throws. At the end of the quarter Rolling Meadows led 21-9 over St. Patrick in the 48th annual Jack Tosh basketball tournament second round game.

 

The Mustangs blew a tire in the second quarter and scored only on a Cameron Christie trey. At that point Rolling Meadows led 24-16 with 4:44 left in the first half. The half ended with Rolling Meadows leading 24-20.

Senior Foster Ogbonna patched the tire with a strong third quarter. His efforts along with the other Mustangs secured a 58-39 win.

"I was frustrated after the first half," said Ogbonna. "We missed a lot of free throws (7) in the second quarter and that bothered me. I had to go out there and rebound and play hard. We just had to forget what happened in the first half."

Ogbonna scored 6 of his 14 points in a 10-0 run to start the third quarter for a 34-22 lead. By the end of the quarter Rolling Meadows was in control 40-24.

"Foster had a great third quarter for us," said Christie. "It was quite a sight to see. He really works hard and he does what needs to be done to help us win."

For the game Ogbonna hit 6 of 8 shots, led his team with 12 rebounds, had two assists and forced a Shamrock turnover that helped in the third quarter run.

"Foster was big for us tonight," said Rolling Meadows coach Kevin Katovich whose team is now 13-1. "He's such a great kid. He's intense, he hustles, and he plays super hard. He was the difference tonight."

Slowing down the offense to start the third quarter was the other difference-maker.

"When we slowed down our offense," said Katovich, "we executed better. When we got the ball inside to Mark (Nikolich-Wlson) and he began scoring, we were able to set up our defense.

Nikolich-Wilson scored 12 points to go with 11 rebounds. Christie scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the second half.

The Shamrocks, who had an off night shooting, connected on 16 of 46 shots for 34%. A.J. Thomas led the 9-3 Shamrocks with 15 points. Andrew Ayeni added 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Rolling Meadows will now face Glenbrook South in the quarterfinals Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Mustangs defeated the Titans 68-55 on Nov. 29 at home.

"This win was a good confidence builder for us," said Ogbonna. "I'm going to sleep good tonight."

