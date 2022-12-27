Oswego East routs Stevenson at Hinsdale Central Classic

During the offseason, Bryce Shoto changed schools but kept his trademark quirky shooting form.

At 5-foot-9, Shoto is proving to be a big addition to Oswego East after transferring from Plainfield Central in the summer.

Shoto provided another example of his worth to the Wolves on Tuesday, burying three 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 17 points to lead Oswego East to a 56-39 win over Stevenson in the quarterfinals of the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic.

The Wolves (12-2) will play DePaul Prep on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Shoto set the tone in Tuesday's impressive rout over the Patriots, connecting on his first treys for eight points to stake the Wolves to a 16-6 lead.

Shoto's hot-shooting caught the Patriots (8-2) off-guard, as they focused on stopping Mekhi Lowery (8 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals) and Jehvion Starwood (14 points). Shoto was happy to launch some early wide-open 3s.

When asked about his odd shooting form, Shoto replied: "If it's not broke, don't fix it."

Through the years, Shoto said he's had "a lot of people try to change my shot" but he kept the same form due to his lack of height when he was younger.

Shoto finished 5-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-6 on 3s, to go with four rebounds and three assists. His early threes spread out the Patriots' defense.

"I was feeling it today," Shoto said. "My teammates were looking for me, and I was looking for them. It was a good game today."

Shoto, who made four 3s for 14 points in Monday's win over Lincoln-Way Central, said he's happy to show off his game to college coaches and assistants. Shoto said the added spotlight at Oswego East is helping his recruiting, including competing at the Hinsdale tourney.

"This is really big," he said. "I'm looking for any opportunity at any level. I'm talking to schools from Division I to Division II to Division III and all the way to NAIA. I'm just looking for that opportunity. I've got a lot more contacts coming from more colleges playing here than last year. I'm ready for anything. I've been in the gym, at 5 a.m. and late nights. All the hard work is starting to pay off."

After the game ended on Tuesday, Shoto raced to a corner of the gym to call his father to check on his former team. His younger brother, Drey Wisdom, is a junior guard for Plainfield Central.

"My brother is hurt, but I wanted to see how his team is doing," Shoto said.

Shoto showcased a solid all-around game, hitting long 3s and attacking the basket for a lay-in while playing tough defense. Shoto said he quickly adjusted to his new school -- and new role.

"(Last year) I was coming off screens, but this year we play faster and I have more freedom, so I like that a lot better," Shoto said.

Oswego East coach Ryan Velasquez said Shoto's been a key addition for the Wolves.

"Bryce is a really nice player," he said. "We really like it when all of our guys play unselfish and take pride in shot selection. He's getting better at understanding of how we want to play as a team. He's a dynamic player, and is growing every game in our system."

Stevenson scored just seven points in the third quarter to fall into a big hole, shooting just 5-of-17 on 3s and turning the ball over 16 times. Jack Dabbs led the Patriots with nine points and Aidan Bardic had eight.

"We didn't guard the shot early well," Stevenson coach Pat Ambrose said. "We got on our heels in the third quarter."