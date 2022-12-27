Adler's 22 points, 20 boards lift Barrington into D-C semifinals

Falling behind Hononegah by 10 points in the first half did not discourage Barrington Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the 39th annual Komaromy Classic girls basketball tournament at Dundee-Crown.

The Fillies (12-4) trailed the Lady Indians (13-2) 18-8 early in the second quarter and 21-12 midway through the period before cutting the lead to 23-21 at halftime.

Barrington started to run the floor effectively in the third quarter as they outscored Hononegah 20-8 to take a 41-31 lead into the fourth quarter. The Fillies put together an 18-2 run from midway through the second quarter to early in the third quarter to set the tone.

From there, the Fillies went on to post a 58-47 victory to advance to the semifinals against Stevenson Wednesday at 8 p.m. The Patriots defeated St. Charles North 53-48 in their semifinal contest.

The Fillies built their biggest lead up to that point of the contest at 43-31 on an inside basket by sophomore Gwen Adler (22 points, 20 rebounds) with 7:34. But Hononegah stayed within striking distance as a 3-pointer by Emma Clark cut the lead to 46-42 with 4:49 to play.

But that is as close as the Lady Indians would get the rest of the way as Adler and O'Riordan (21 points, 15 rebounds) combined for 8 points to boost Barrington's lead back to 54-42 with 2:14 remaining.

After a slow start in the first half offensively, Barrington senior Sophie Swanson wound up with 15 points and 5 rebounds while Hononegah's Breacia Carter tied Adler for high-scoring honors with 22 points. Emma Clark also had a big night offensively for the Lady Indians with 20 points.

"It was a little bit of a rough start to the game, and we knew what we needed to do offensively and defensively," said Adler. "Everyone did their roles, and we wanted to give Sophie (Swanson) as many screens as we could and limit their 3-point shots in the second half."

Barrington coach Babbi Barreiro was happy with the way her team turned up the energy on the defensive end of the floor in the second half as well.

"I felt like we played better defense in the second half so we have to come out ready to go and we didn't seem to do that tonight," said Barreiro, whose team had a strong rebounding game as well. "We rebounded well tonight, we knew Hononegah was a good team, and I thought Gwen (Adler) played a good game at both ends of the floor."