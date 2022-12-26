 

Huntley handles Buffalo Grove in Komaromy Classic debut

      Buffalo Grove's Ellie Askew (11) tries to move the ball to the top of the key past Huntley's Morgan McCaughn (13) during the opening round of the Dundee-Crown High School 39th Annual Komaromy Classic girls basketball tournament Monday December 26, 2022 in Carpentersville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Huntley's Samantha Campanelli (21) drives to the hoop past Buffalo Grove's Demetra Antonopoulos (21) during the opening round of the Dundee-Crown High School 39th Annual Komaromy Classic girls basketball tournament Monday December 26, 2022 in Carpentersville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Huntley's Anna Campanelli (11) pressures Buffalo Grove's Abby Thiessen (1) during the opening round of the Dundee-Crown High School 39th Annual Komaromy Classic girls basketball tournament Monday December 26, 2022 in Carpentersville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Huntley's Samantha Campanelli (21) shoots over Buffalo Grove's Hannah Weber (25) during the opening round of the Dundee-Crown High School 39th Annual Komaromy Classic girls basketball tournament Monday December 26, 2022 in Carpentersville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Huntley's Cassidy Serpe (3) wrestles Buffalo Grove's Abby Thiessen (1) for the ball during the opening round of the Dundee-Crown High School 39th Annual Komaromy Classic girls basketball tournament Monday December 26, 2022 in Carpentersville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Buffalo Grove's Paige Veller (15) battles Huntley's Anna Campanelli (11) for a rebound during the opening round of the Dundee-Crown High School 39th Annual Komaromy Classic girls basketball tournament Monday December 26, 2022 in Carpentersville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Huntley's Ashlyn Horton takes a shot over Buffalo Grove's Valeria Kononchik during the opening round of Dundee-Crown's 39th annual Komaromy Classic Monday in Carpentersville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Buffalo Grove's Demetra Antonopoulos (21) is wrapped up by Huntley's Ashlyn Horton (30) during the opening round of the Dundee-Crown High School 39th Annual Komaromy Classic girls basketball tournament Monday December 26, 2022 in Carpentersville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
By Dave Hess
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 12/26/2022 7:24 PM

Teamwork and stifling defense have been trademarks for Steve Raethz teams for over two decades.

Both were on display in first round action of the Dundee-Crown High School 39th annual Komaromy Classic Monday.

 

In its first year in the tournament, Huntley opened with a 46-30 win over Buffalo Grove to advance to the second round.

The Red Raiders (13-1) play Lake Forest at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Buffalo Grove (4-10) takes on Fenwick at 9:30 a.m.

With 17 baskets, Huntley dished out 14 assists. On the defensive end, the Red Raiders held the Bison to only 11 field goals in 35 attempts for 31%.

"The girls came out with a lot of energy and effort," said Raethz. "We were able to extend leads in both halves. We did a great job of moving the ball and finding the opening person. It is good to be in this tournament. It is a good measuring stick."

Making their first 6 shots on 5 assists, the Red Raiders raced to a 12-2 lead with 1:11 left in the first quarter. Senior Sam Campanelli, who led the Raiders with 14 points and 6 assists, scored 6 in the first quarter with 2 assists.

"Most of us have played together since fifth grade and have a great chemistry," said Campanelli. "We trust each other. It is awesome to play with this group. We are super excited to play in this great tournament. We came out with great energy."

Morgan McCaughn added 9 points for the winners.

Senior Jessica Ozzauto, who didn't score, missed the better part of three quarters with a thumb injury.

"We have a lot of depth but we hope to have Jessica back soon," said Raethz. "We responded well without her. It is a day-to-day thing."

Abby Thiessen led the Bison with 14 points.

