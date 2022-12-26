Huntley handles Buffalo Grove in Komaromy Classic debut

Teamwork and stifling defense have been trademarks for Steve Raethz teams for over two decades.

Both were on display in first round action of the Dundee-Crown High School 39th annual Komaromy Classic Monday.

In its first year in the tournament, Huntley opened with a 46-30 win over Buffalo Grove to advance to the second round.

The Red Raiders (13-1) play Lake Forest at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Buffalo Grove (4-10) takes on Fenwick at 9:30 a.m.

With 17 baskets, Huntley dished out 14 assists. On the defensive end, the Red Raiders held the Bison to only 11 field goals in 35 attempts for 31%.

"The girls came out with a lot of energy and effort," said Raethz. "We were able to extend leads in both halves. We did a great job of moving the ball and finding the opening person. It is good to be in this tournament. It is a good measuring stick."

Making their first 6 shots on 5 assists, the Red Raiders raced to a 12-2 lead with 1:11 left in the first quarter. Senior Sam Campanelli, who led the Raiders with 14 points and 6 assists, scored 6 in the first quarter with 2 assists.

"Most of us have played together since fifth grade and have a great chemistry," said Campanelli. "We trust each other. It is awesome to play with this group. We are super excited to play in this great tournament. We came out with great energy."

Morgan McCaughn added 9 points for the winners.

Senior Jessica Ozzauto, who didn't score, missed the better part of three quarters with a thumb injury.

"We have a lot of depth but we hope to have Jessica back soon," said Raethz. "We responded well without her. It is a day-to-day thing."

Abby Thiessen led the Bison with 14 points.