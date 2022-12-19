Girls basketball: Top 20

Girls basketball

Team Comment

1. Fremd (12-0) Down 15, rallies past Kenwood

2. Hersey (13-1) Eidle averaging 19.3 ppg

3. Benet (8-2) Another good test coming Tuesday vs. York

4. Lake Zurich (10-2) Parks scores 18 in victory over York

5. Libertyville (12-2) Hosts the Winter Classic this week

6. Geneva (8-2) Rematch of sectional loss Thur. vs. St. Charles E

7. Carmel (9-2) Only losses to Benet, Nazareth

8. York (9-2) Scored 35, 39 in pair of losses to top teams

9. Maine South (9-3) Gets crack at No. 1 on Thursday

10. Barrington (10-4) One of teams to beat at Charger Classic

11. Montini (8-2) Blacher's 20 helps Broncos win at Exam Jamm

12. Huntley (10-1) Looking forward to competition at Dundee-Crown

13. Prospect (10-3) 7-game streak snapped by Lake Forest

14. Stevenson (7-5) Opens with Naperville Central at D-C

15. Batavia (7-3) Carlson (18.2 ppg) nears 1,000 points

16. Downers North (10-3) Sebek scores 30 vs. Downers South

17. St. Charles N. (8-3) Bounced back from 30-point loss to Hersey

18. Waubonsie V.(10-1) Mporokoso averaging 19.1 ppg

19. Vernon Hills (8-4) Strong nonconference win over Lake Park

20. Lake Park (8-3) Good matchup vs. Hampshire at D-C

Others to watch: Naperville North 8-5, Rolling Meadows 7-5, Neuqua Valley 7-4, Glenbard South 9-1, Hampshire 6-4, Schaumburg 7-7, Conant 4-5, St. Charles East 5-5, Glenbard West 5-5, Wauconda 8-3