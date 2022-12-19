Boys basketball: Top 20

Huntley's Ian Ravagnie attempts a 3-point shot over Crystal Lake South's Cameron Miller last Friday in Hutley. The Red Raiders made 11 3-pointers in their 64-48 win to improve to 5-0 in the Fox Valley Conference. Ryan Rayburn/for Shaw Local

Boys basketball

Team Comment

1. Benet (10-0) Redwings heading to Arizona for 4-game trip

2. Rolling Meadows (10-1) Will be tested at York's Jack Tosh

3. Stevenson (8-1) Starts play Friday at Hinsdale Central

4. WW South (8-1) Rallied from 9 down at half vs. Wheaton N.

5. Downers North (9-1) Beat rival DGS by 32 for 9th straight win

6. Barrington (8-0) Favorite at Jacobs' Hinkle Classic

7. Libertyville (8-3) 3-0 start in NSC play

8. Palatine (8-2) Holds Conant to 16 points

9. Glenbard West (5-2) Hilltoppers in 13-day stretch w/out a game

10. Hinsdale Central (8-3) Upset by Bartlett

11. Lake Park (8-2) Tied for DuKane lead

12. Neuqua Valley (9-2) Seven straight victories

13. Naperville North (6-5) Williams 18 points in 30-point win over NC

14. Huntley (9-2) Ball movement humming for FVC leaders

15. Fremd (6-4) Solid wins over Hoffman Estates, Warren

16. Crystal Lake South (9-2) Only 2 players score in loss to Huntley

17. Prospect (5-5) 4-game streak includes win over Palatine

18. Waubonsie Valley (7-4) Part of deep, talented field at York

19. Bartlett (9-2) Down 14, came back to beat Hinsdale C.

20. Burlington Central (7-2) No. 1 seed at Plano

Others to watch: Metea Valley 5-4, Hersey 8-5, Marmion 7-3, West Aurora 8-3, Geneva 7-3, Conant 6-3, Warren 6-4, Kaneland 10-1, Hoffman Estates 6-4, Grayslake Central 8-1