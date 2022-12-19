Boys basketball: Top 20
Team Comment
1. Benet (10-0) Redwings heading to Arizona for 4-game trip
2. Rolling Meadows (10-1) Will be tested at York's Jack Tosh
3. Stevenson (8-1) Starts play Friday at Hinsdale Central
4. WW South (8-1) Rallied from 9 down at half vs. Wheaton N.
5. Downers North (9-1) Beat rival DGS by 32 for 9th straight win
6. Barrington (8-0) Favorite at Jacobs' Hinkle Classic
7. Libertyville (8-3) 3-0 start in NSC play
8. Palatine (8-2) Holds Conant to 16 points
9. Glenbard West (5-2) Hilltoppers in 13-day stretch w/out a game
10. Hinsdale Central (8-3) Upset by Bartlett
11. Lake Park (8-2) Tied for DuKane lead
12. Neuqua Valley (9-2) Seven straight victories
13. Naperville North (6-5) Williams 18 points in 30-point win over NC
14. Huntley (9-2) Ball movement humming for FVC leaders
15. Fremd (6-4) Solid wins over Hoffman Estates, Warren
16. Crystal Lake South (9-2) Only 2 players score in loss to Huntley
17. Prospect (5-5) 4-game streak includes win over Palatine
18. Waubonsie Valley (7-4) Part of deep, talented field at York
19. Bartlett (9-2) Down 14, came back to beat Hinsdale C.
20. Burlington Central (7-2) No. 1 seed at Plano
Others to watch: Metea Valley 5-4, Hersey 8-5, Marmion 7-3, West Aurora 8-3, Geneva 7-3, Conant 6-3, Warren 6-4, Kaneland 10-1, Hoffman Estates 6-4, Grayslake Central 8-1