Jacobs clicks in win over Dundee-Crown

Jacobs coach Jimmy Roberts didn't hesitate.

"This was our best game of the season overall from the beginning of the game until the end of the game," said the Golden Eagles coach.

Roberts' comments came after Jacobs outscored District 300 rival Dundee-Crown 22-5 in the third quarter in posting a 53-38 win in Fox Valley Conference action in Algonquin Friday night.

"We were in a good place at halftime," said Roberts. "We didn't make any major changes. We figured if we kept guarding things would take care of themselves."

Nursing a slim 21-18 advantage at intermission, the Eagles (3-8, 2-4) busted the game open in the third quarter. Holding a 24-22 lead, the Eagles got 10 points from Ben Jurzak and a 3 from Brett Schlicker to go on a decisive 13-0 run.

Jacobs turned a 3-point lead at halftime to a 37-22 advantage with 1:09 left in the quarter.

Jurzak, who was 1-for-9 from the field in the first half, connected all 4 of his shots in the third quarter including a pair of 3s for 11 points.

"Coach wanted us to keep attacking in the second half," said Jurzak. "We played great defense the whole game and I found my shot in the third quarter."

Roberts praised Jurzak's effort.

"He didn't even know he shot poorly in the second half," said the Jacobs coach. "He never wavered, He is very mature for his age."

Playing without starter Jackson Martucci, Amari Owens backed Jurzak with 12 while Schlicker scored 8 with a pair of 3s.

The Eagles were 7-of-13 from beyond the arc for 55%.

Anthony Aguilar led the Chargers (3-6, 2-4) with 8 points while Zach Randl scored 7 with 3 assists.

D-C girls 54, Jacobs 33:

Dundee-Crown scored the first 11 points of the game and never looked back.

The Chargers led 16-2 after 8 minutes spearheaded by 9 points from Monica Sierzputowski.

The D-C junior ended with 14 points and 9 rebounds. It was the Chargers' second straight win.

"I was able to get some space in the post and my teammates got me the ball in good position to score," said Sierzputowski. "I played with a lot of confidence."

Anaya Hurdle added 10 for the winners (3-7, 2-4).

"We got off to a great start and Monica got off to a great start," said D-C coach John Gonnella. "We are playing better and with more confidence."

Arianna Corrado led Jacobs (2-10, 1-5) with 14 points including a pair of 3s.