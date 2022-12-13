Metea Valley's upset bid falls short at Oswego East

Mekhi Lowery is the unique star that can impact the game without scoring.

The 6-foot-7 Oswego East senior has the length to be a dominating presence on the boards as a guard, and a menace to opponents defensively. Lowery can go stretches without attempting a shot, but doesn't let it affect the rest of his game.

"He's unselfish, and he's been that way since he's been at East," Oswego East coach Ryan Velasquez said. "That's what we love about him. At times we wish he was more aggressive. But at the same time we tell him to be himself."

Lowery wasted no time putting his stamp on Tuesday's game with Metea Valley. He bullied in a short turnaround jumper for a three-point play Oswego East's first possession, and moments later threw down a monster dunk on a hard cut to the rim.

The Wolves never trailed after scoring the first seven points of the game, holding off the visiting Mustangs 43-33 in an at times sluggish offensive evening for both teams.

Lowery, a Towson recruit, had seven of his 11 points in the first quarter, and five of his game-high 13 rebounds. He also had the first of his four assists, a sweet drop-off to Tyler Jasek for a layup, and finished with a strong driving layup over two Metea defenders for a 16-6 lead after a quarter.

"We had a game plan to get the best shot, and come out strong," Lowery said. "I think we executed that well in the first quarter."

Jehvion Starwood added eight points and Jasek and Bryce Shoto six apiece for Oswego East (9-1). Jahki Gray scored 12 to pace Metea (5-3).

Lowery finished the first half in spectacular fashion, a steal at halfcourt and acrobatic spin move around two defenders for a layup sending Oswego East into halftime up 25-12.

It was one of just three shot attempts Lowery had over the last three quarters, not that he minded. The win is all that matters to a kid who has done a lot of winning at Oswego East.

"I definitely try to impact the game in a lot of ways -- playmaking, getting our guys in the right sets," Lowery said. "I know if I don't score I'm not going to worry about it. Maintain the lead and do what I can."

Lowery's also added 10-15 pounds to what was a skinny frame, helpful in moving guys around and getting shots in the post rather than just fade away. Lowery threw down his second dunk on the baseline late in the third quarter.

"He just does so much for us, impacts the game in so many ways on both ends of the court," Velasquez said. "He's a true warrior."

Both teams, as a whole, are probably better than they looked on a midday night.

Metea, coming off an impressive win over Waubonsie Valley on Friday, missed its first nine 3-point attempts, and made just 7 of 36 for the game. That cold shooting allowed Oswego East to maintain its lead throughout, despite committing 17 turnovers.

"It was a weird game, one of those games where neither team could get in a rhythm," Metea coach Isaiah Davis said. "One of those nights that we couldn't throw the ball in the ocean. We got real good shots, we just couldn't connect on them."

Part of that Davis attributed to Oswego East's pack line defense and length across the board. Lowery said it was the Wolves' game plan to get in gaps with their length, force Metea to shoot outside shots and rebound.

Gray, a senior guard, missed his first six 3-point attempts in the first half, but got hot in the second, drilling four in a row. His third closed the Mustangs to within 33-27 after three quarters, and his fourth drew them within 33-30 with 6:31 left.

But Starwood's fallaway jumper from the free throw line started a 10-0 Oswego East run that turned away any Metea comeback hopes.

"I thought we were going to get over the hump, but when we stalled and didn't get over the hump, and got cold again," Davis said. "They did a good job of packing their defense in but typically we shoot better."

Velasquez will take it and move on into a busy weekend with Plainfield North Friday and Curie Saturday in the Chicagoland Coaches United Invitational at Triton College.

"I told the guys it's not easy to win," Velasquez said. "Our focus was where it needed to be at the start, great energy, and sometimes things got away from us and we just have to tighten some things up, string together stops and value the basketball. We knew Metea would compete. Nothing easy."