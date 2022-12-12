Boys basketball: Top 20
Boys basketball
Team Comment
1. Benet (8-0) 3 seed at Pontiac behind Simeon, Joliet W.
2. Rolling Meadows (9-1) Lost heartbreaker by 1 to New Trier
3. Stevenson (6-1) Bardic scores 19 in win over Warren
4. WW South (7-1) New Tigers making positive impact
5. Downers North (6-1) Impressive wins over Hinsdale C., York
6. Barrington (7-0) Schmidt 17 points, 8 boards in Fremd win
7. Hinsdale Central (6-2) West Suburban Silver going to be a bear
8. Glenbard West (5-2) Hope to learn lessons from Lyons loss
9. Metea Valley (5-2) Thrilling OT win over Waubonsie Valley
10. Palatine (6-2) One-point loss to Prospect
11. Crystal Lake South (8-1) Perfect 6-0 in games decided by 4 or less
12. Libertyville (6-3) Wildcats get back on track
13. Waubonsie Valley (6-2) Done in by Metea's clutch 3-point shooting
14. Lake Park (5-2) Rochford, Cerese shine vs. Batavia
15. Neuqua Valley (6-2) Solid start in DVC play
16. Fremd (4-4) Slow start costly vs. Barrington
17. Conant (5-2) Defense giving opponents fits
18. Naperville North (5-4) Triple OT win over DeKalb
19. Huntley (7-2) Key FVC game Friday vs. CL South
20. Hoffman Estates (6-2) Plays Geneva, Fremd this week
Others to watch: Warren 5-3, Hersey 6-4, Prospect 3-5, Lake Zurich 5-2, York 4-5, Burlington Central 5-2, Schaumburg 3-2, Marmion 5-3, West Aurora 5-3, Bartlett 6-2, Geneva 5-3, Kaneland 8-1, Grayslake Central 5-1