Boys basketball: Top 20

Boys basketball

1. Benet (8-0) 3 seed at Pontiac behind Simeon, Joliet W.

2. Rolling Meadows (9-1) Lost heartbreaker by 1 to New Trier

3. Stevenson (6-1) Bardic scores 19 in win over Warren

4. WW South (7-1) New Tigers making positive impact

5. Downers North (6-1) Impressive wins over Hinsdale C., York

6. Barrington (7-0) Schmidt 17 points, 8 boards in Fremd win

7. Hinsdale Central (6-2) West Suburban Silver going to be a bear

8. Glenbard West (5-2) Hope to learn lessons from Lyons loss

9. Metea Valley (5-2) Thrilling OT win over Waubonsie Valley

10. Palatine (6-2) One-point loss to Prospect

11. Crystal Lake South (8-1) Perfect 6-0 in games decided by 4 or less

12. Libertyville (6-3) Wildcats get back on track

13. Waubonsie Valley (6-2) Done in by Metea's clutch 3-point shooting

14. Lake Park (5-2) Rochford, Cerese shine vs. Batavia

15. Neuqua Valley (6-2) Solid start in DVC play

16. Fremd (4-4) Slow start costly vs. Barrington

17. Conant (5-2) Defense giving opponents fits

18. Naperville North (5-4) Triple OT win over DeKalb

19. Huntley (7-2) Key FVC game Friday vs. CL South

20. Hoffman Estates (6-2) Plays Geneva, Fremd this week

Others to watch: Warren 5-3, Hersey 6-4, Prospect 3-5, Lake Zurich 5-2, York 4-5, Burlington Central 5-2, Schaumburg 3-2, Marmion 5-3, West Aurora 5-3, Bartlett 6-2, Geneva 5-3, Kaneland 8-1, Grayslake Central 5-1