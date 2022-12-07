Glenbrook North wins 54-40 over New Trier

Glenbrook North won 54-40 over New Trier during Tuesday's girls basketball game in Northbrook.
Glenbrook North's Jami de Guzman, left, tries to take the ball from New Trier's Joelle Greif during Tuesday's game in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Kaya Schneider, middle, looks for an open teammate while being pressured by New Trier's Joelle Greif, left, and Charlotte Dellin during Tuesday's game in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Grace Gertner, right, shoots while being guarded by New Trier's Rachael Zacks during Tuesday's game in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Bryce Wolf, left, drives toward the basket against the defense of New Trier's Marley Myers during Tuesday's game in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Kaya Schneider takes an off-balance shot during Tuesday's game against New Trier.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Jami de Guzman drives for a layup between New Trier's Joelle Greif, left, and Charlotte Dellin during Tuesday's game in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Kate Leverenz dribbles the ball during Tuesday's game against New Trier.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Surrounded by Spartans, New Trier's Rachael Zacks passes the ball during Tuesday's game at Glenbrook North.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North girls basketball coach Nick Capalbo reacts to a play during Tuesday's game against New Trier.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
New Trier girls basketball coach Teri Rodgers watches the Trevians from the sideline during Tuesday's game at Glenbrook North.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer