 

WW South's new faces shine vs. St. Charles North

  • St. Charles North's Daniel Connolly (10) drives between Wheaton Warrenville South Nick Brooks (15) and Luca Carbonaro (30) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    St. Charles North's Daniel Connolly (10) drives between Wheaton Warrenville South Nick Brooks (15) and Luca Carbonaro (30) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

  • St. Charles North's Jake Furtney (34) takes a shot against Wheaton Warrenville South Nick Brooks (15) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    St. Charles North's Jake Furtney (34) takes a shot against Wheaton Warrenville South Nick Brooks (15) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

  • St. Charles North's Colin Ross (24) takes a shot over Wheaton Warrenville South Colin Moore (11) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    St. Charles North's Colin Ross (24) takes a shot over Wheaton Warrenville South Colin Moore (11) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

  • St. Charles North's Luke Holtz (23) shoots over Wheaton Warrenville South Marco Gonzalez (21) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    St. Charles North's Luke Holtz (23) shoots over Wheaton Warrenville South Marco Gonzalez (21) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

  • St. Charles North's Luke Holtz (23) works for the shot against during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    St. Charles North's Luke Holtz (23) works for the shot against during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

  • St. Charles North's Parker Reinke (12) takes a shot over Wheaton Warrenville South Nick Brooks (15) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    St. Charles North's Parker Reinke (12) takes a shot over Wheaton Warrenville South Nick Brooks (15) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

  • St. Charles North's Parker Reinke (12) takes a shot against during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    St. Charles North's Parker Reinke (12) takes a shot against during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

  • St. Charles North's head coach Tom Poulin during a game against on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    St. Charles North's head coach Tom Poulin during a game against on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

  • Wheaton Warrenville South Brody Canfield (5) drives around St. Charles North's Colin Ross (24) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    Wheaton Warrenville South Brody Canfield (5) drives around St. Charles North's Colin Ross (24) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

  • Wheaton Warrenville South Max O'Connell (23) takes a shot over St. Charles North's Colin Ross (24) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    Wheaton Warrenville South Max O'Connell (23) takes a shot over St. Charles North's Colin Ross (24) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

  • Wheaton Warrenville South Colin Moore (11) sinks a 3 point shot against St. Charles North during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    Wheaton Warrenville South Colin Moore (11) sinks a 3 point shot against St. Charles North during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

  • St. Charles North's Jake Furtney (34) guards Wheaton Warrenville South Max O'Connell (23) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    St. Charles North's Jake Furtney (34) guards Wheaton Warrenville South Max O'Connell (23) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

  • Wheaton Warrenville South Marco Gonzalez (21) moves past St. Charles North's Caden Johnson (4) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    Wheaton Warrenville South Marco Gonzalez (21) moves past St. Charles North's Caden Johnson (4) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

  • Wheaton Warrenville South Christian Triscik (3) moves around St. Charles North's Daniel Connolly (10) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    Wheaton Warrenville South Christian Triscik (3) moves around St. Charles North's Daniel Connolly (10) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

  • Wheaton Warrenville South head coach Michael Healy during a against St. Charles North on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    Wheaton Warrenville South head coach Michael Healy during a against St. Charles North on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

  • Wheaton Warrenville South Jake Vozza (2) fouls St. Charles North's Colin Ross (24) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022.

    Wheaton Warrenville South Jake Vozza (2) fouls St. Charles North's Colin Ross (24) during a game on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mark Black/Shaw Media

 
By Jake Bartelson
Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local
 
 
Updated 12/2/2022 10:07 PM

Wheaton Warrenville South may have graduated the majority of its core from last season's team that reached a sectional final, but the overall makeup and identity of what made that team so lethal has clearly not changed one year later.

The Tigers graduated the likes of Matt Sommerdyke, Tyler Fawcett and Danny Healy from the squad that lost only three games. The collective effort from Jake Vozza, Colin Moore and company indicated another dominating stretch will certainly not be out of the question following its 58-28 win over St. Charles North on Friday.

 

WW South forced 14 turnovers and rode its stifling ball press defense to plenty of offensive chances the other way. Five Tigers scored in double digits and put the DuKane Conference again on notice.

They're still the same Tigers year in, year out.

"You watch your whole life Tiger basketball and how hard the guys play. You just want to play how they did," said Moore, who had 10 points and four rebounds. "Coach [Mike Healy] really emphasizes defense, defense, defense, play your tails off on the defensive end. Deflections, charges, whatever it takes and then it will lead to offense."

"The biggest thing for us is play as hard as you can nonstop. No let up ever," senior Tigers guard Jake Vozza chimed in following his own 10-point effort. "That's really been the staple of Tiger basketball forever."

WW South (4-1, 1-0) led 38-15 by halftime and rode a dominating third quarter that ended with the Tigers leading by 34 points into the final frame. Tigers' senior forward Braylen Meredith did not dress for the Tigers for unspecified reasons, however Healy expects Meredith back into game action soon.

Even without Meredith, the Tigers had little trouble establishing themselves early. Vozza got off to a quick start with four points within the first minutes of the first quarter, and rode that collective wave, as did everyone else.

"[Healy] called a nice play to me getting me in the post to get me early," Vozza said. "And just doing my job. Taking open shots when my teammates give me them."

"All our guys, we talked about if we, it snowballs, so if we get guys off to a good start, it seems it kind of snowballs into lots of things going well they all played well," Healy said. "Jake played well, Colin played well, Luca [Carbonaro] played well. We got great help from our bench with Aidan [Dalby] and Brody [Canfield] came in and gave a spark. Our guys played really, really well tonight."

Max O'Connell had 12 points. Canfield had 11 points and two rebounds, while Carbonaro had 10 points to lead the complete effort for the Tigers.

St. Charles North (1-5, 0-1), meanwhile, endured a bit of a gut-check game. But the North Stars maintain hope that a younger team will play stronger closer to February and into March.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We've got a long way to go," North Stars coach Tom Poulin said. "We're going to get the work done and we're going to get there. We have a long way to go to figure out how to win basketball games. It's a new group of people that are learning how to work together ... We also got outworked. They were the first team out on the floor. They were the more physical team and then and we didn't take care of the basketball."

The North Stars were paced by Jake Furtney's seven points and four rebounds. Parker Reinke had six points, while Danny Connolly had five points.

"We haven't taken care of the basketball [well] this season," Poulin said. "So we need to get better at that and every possession is a teachable moment. We're going to look at it that way. We're just trying to build on our experiences and I really, honestly, believe when it's all said and done and we begin the tournament: This team is going to be right there."

