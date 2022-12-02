Randl's hot shooting sparks Dundee-Crown

Once Dundee-Crown guard Zach Randl got hot and put his team in the lead, the Chargers were determined to never let go.

Randl hit three 3-pointers in the first 6:09 of the game and D-C defeated Burlington Central 58-52, giving the Rockets their first Fox Valley Conference boys basketball defeat since late in the 2020 season.

Randl finished with five 3-pointers and 19 points, while forward Tyler DiSilvio tossed in 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

"We had good penetration, we knew they were going to trap," said Randl, who was 5 for 7 on 3s. "We found the openings and I was just knocking them down. Great passes from my teammates. I feel like tunnel vision, like I'm in the zone and nothing's going to stop me."

D-C (2-3, 1-1 FVC) had lost three in a row after winning its season opener. Central (3-2, 1-1) had not lost an FVC game since Feb. 28, 2020, a 61-43 setback against Huntley.

"They're good. They're a tough team. It's nice to come out on top and get that win," DiSilvio said. "Our defense was really strong. We had a good practice yesterday, which helped us come out today and play good."

Central was led by 6-foot-9 Drew Scharnowski with 24 points and 9-of-9 free-throw shooting. But Scharnowski missed some time in the first half after picking up his third foul.

"Some bad defensive rotations early got Randl hot and we got some guys not sure where to go with it and that led to some poor decision-making," Rockets coach Brett Porto said. "Really just careless with the basketball during the game.

"We battled to the end. I have kids who are going to fight all the time. We just have to make better decisions on offense and go better to the rim. DiSilvio and Randl played their butts off, they earned it."

D-C forward Kuba Senczyszyn, a 6-7 senior, added eight points and 12 rebounds and threw down two dunks. Central's Jake Johnson hit three 3s and scored 11.

"We just needed it," Chargers coach Lance Huber said. "We needed one. We played terrible the last game at Sycamore, no disrespect to Sterling. We just couldn't finish against South (on Wednesday). Our guys have been working pretty hard and we got over the hump."

D-C pushed its lead to 13 in the second quarter and back to 12 in the third after Central had cut into that.

The Rockets trailed 41-38 early in the fourth on Scharnowski's three-point play, but D-C answered with seven consecutive points, the last three on Randl's fifth 3.

"Out of the gates we weren't ready, we didn't know our assignments and let No. 1 (Randl) get hot from 3," Scharnowski said. "You start off down and have to dig yourself out. It's tough. I'm happy with the fight we put up. I know the guys I play with and we're going to keep on improving.

"We'll get in the gym Monday and coach Porto is probably going to kick our butts, but it's going to be for the best and we'll get better."

Johnson cut D-C's lead to 55-50 in the final minute and Central got a turnover. Scharnowski attempted a 3 from the right corner that would have cut it to two, but missed.

D-C's Terrion Spencer made two free throws and Kali Freeman added a late free throw. Scharnowski then scored at the buzzer on a driving layup.