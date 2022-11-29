Rolling Meadows stays hot, beats Glenbrook South

Rolling Meadows showed that they are ready for prime time.

The Mustangs increased the difficulty of their nonconference schedule this season. That is in anticipation of what will be a run to Champaign in March.

And although seasons aren't made in November, there still needs a gas storage build on. And on Tuesday, Meadows put down the first building blocks.

The Mustangs used their team balance to pull away in the second half from Glenbrook South to post an impressive 68-55 victory Tuesday in Rolling Meadows.

"Our nonconference schedule is loaded," Rolling Meadows coach Kevin Katovich said. "It is fun for the kids and it is great for us to play Glenbrook South, game five on a Tuesday night."

It was a battle between a pair of teams that won their respective Thanksgiving tournaments last week. Meadows won the Fenton tournament while Glenbrook South won the Palatine tournament.

"We know they are a good team and well prepared," Katovich said. "This was a real fun game this early in the year. It is also good because it showed us all the things we need to work on."

Rolling Meadows showed that they are not just Cameron Christie and whoever is on the court with the Minnesota-commit. While Christie did have 26 points, including 10 in the final quarter, the Mustangs had two other players in double figures.

"It is a ton of fun," said Christie, who was 10-of-15 from the field.

"We have been playing together since third grade and we are trying to take full advantage of it. I think that it is important for teammates to get going as well and make sure we move the ball. We are well-rounded team."

Tsvet Sotirov had 15 points and Ian Miletic had 14 points while Mark Nikolich-Wilson had eight points and six rebounds.

"It is early," Sotirov said. "But we are going to evolve into it. We are always going on offense and it keeps flowing."

With Sotirov leading the way in the first quarter, Rolling Meadows (4-0) scored nine unanswered points to lead 17-11.

Glenbrook South (4-1) showed why they have been one of the top teams in the Northern suburbs the last few seasons. The Titans knocked down 6-of-8 shots from outside the arc as they were able to stay close and trail just 30-29 at the half.

Meadows began to use their size on both ends of the court and it paid dividends. Glenbrook South cooled down in the second half and it was the Mustangs who went 8-of-12 from outside the arc.

Leading 47-43, Christie banged down a pair of free throws with no time left on the clock at the end of the third quarter. He then nailed a pair of 3s to begin the fourth quarter as Meadows opened up a 55-45 lead.

"We went to our big guys in the second half, Katovich said. "That was the one adjustment we made at halftime. Plus, we had other guys step up."

Glenbrook South was led by Nick Taylor, who had 19 points, while Rodell Davis Jr. and Anestis Hadjistamoulou each had nine points.

"Our shot selection got real poor at the end of the third quarter," said Glenbrook South coach Phil Ralston, who was selected Monday to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

"You give them a five-point lead with that talent, they can space the floor. And our fourth quarter wasn't any better."