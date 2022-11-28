Girls basketball: Top 20

Girls basketball

Team Comment

1. Hersey (5-1) Won Bison Classic championship

2. Benet (4-1) Beaumont 26 points in win over Carmel

3. Fremd (5-0) Hosts Chicagoland Showcase Saturday

4. Stevenson (3-1) Playing No. 8 Friday, No. 3 Saturday

5. Carmel (5-1) Impressive win over Hersey

6. Barrington (3-2) Early season losses to Libertyville, Hersey

7. Maine South (3-2) Showed they can play with area's best

8. Libertyville (3-2) Up and down results at Bison Classic

9. Geneva (2-1) Playing Barrington at Chicagoland Showcase

10. Naperville N. (3-0) Nonconference test Tuesday at Geneva

11. Montini (4-0) All four wins by at least 32 points

12. Lake Zurich (2-2) Challenging early season schedule

13. York (5-0) Won their own tournament

14. Huntley (4-0) Tournament champs at Dundee-Crown

15. Rolling Meadows (4-0) Big test at Fremd on Tuesday

16. St. Charles N. (5-0) Cruised to title at Burlington C.

17. Naperville C. (2-3) Upset Benet

18. Batavia (3-1) Carlson, Prewitt all-tourney at Morton

19. Downers North (4-1) Winning the close games

20. Palatine (4-1) Lost title game at Dundee-Crown

Others to watch: Prospect 3-2, Glenbard South 4-0, Glenbard West 3-1, Lake Park 3-1, Waubonsie Valley 4-0, Neuqua Valley 3-1, Burlington Central 3-1