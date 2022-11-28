 

Girls basketball: Top 20

  • Meghan Mrowicki helped Hersey beat Barrington and Maine South on its way to the title at the Buffalo Grove Bison Classic.

      Meghan Mrowicki helped Hersey beat Barrington and Maine South on its way to the title at the Buffalo Grove Bison Classic. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 11/28/2022 11:52 AM

Girls basketball

Team Comment

 

1. Hersey (5-1) Won Bison Classic championship

2. Benet (4-1) Beaumont 26 points in win over Carmel

3. Fremd (5-0) Hosts Chicagoland Showcase Saturday

4. Stevenson (3-1) Playing No. 8 Friday, No. 3 Saturday

5. Carmel (5-1) Impressive win over Hersey

6. Barrington (3-2) Early season losses to Libertyville, Hersey

7. Maine South (3-2) Showed they can play with area's best

8. Libertyville (3-2) Up and down results at Bison Classic

9. Geneva (2-1) Playing Barrington at Chicagoland Showcase

10. Naperville N. (3-0) Nonconference test Tuesday at Geneva

11. Montini (4-0) All four wins by at least 32 points

12. Lake Zurich (2-2) Challenging early season schedule

13. York (5-0) Won their own tournament

14. Huntley (4-0) Tournament champs at Dundee-Crown

15. Rolling Meadows (4-0) Big test at Fremd on Tuesday

16. St. Charles N. (5-0) Cruised to title at Burlington C.

17. Naperville C. (2-3) Upset Benet

18. Batavia (3-1) Carlson, Prewitt all-tourney at Morton

19. Downers North (4-1) Winning the close games

20. Palatine (4-1) Lost title game at Dundee-Crown

Others to watch: Prospect 3-2, Glenbard South 4-0, Glenbard West 3-1, Lake Park 3-1, Waubonsie Valley 4-0, Neuqua Valley 3-1, Burlington Central 3-1

