Crystal Lake South shakes off slow start, beats Huntley for Johnsburg crown

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw LocalCrystal Lake South's Josh Washington takes a shot as Huntley's Omare Segarra defends during the title game of the Johnsburg Thanksgiving tournament in boys basketball on Friday.

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw LocalCrystal Lake South's AJ Demirov, center, soars to the hoop as Huntley's Lucas Crosby, left, defends during the title game of the Johnsburg Thanksgiving tournament in boys basketball on Friday.

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw LocalCrystal Lake South's James Carlson, left, and Huntley's Ty Goodrich battle during the title game of the Johnsburg Thanksgiving tournament in boys basketball on Friday.

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw LocalCrystal Lake South's Cam Miller, right, scrambles for the ball as Huntley's Omare Segarra tries to maintain control during the title game of the Johnsburg Thanksgiving tournament in boys basketball on Friday.

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw LocalCrystal Lake South's Cooper LePage, left, and Josh Washington, right, keep close tabs on Huntley's Ty Goodrich, center, during the title game of the Johnsburg Thanksgiving tournament in boys basketball on Friday.

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw LocalCrystal Lake South's Josh Washington takes a free throw against Huntley during the title game of the Johnsburg Thanksgiving tournament in boys basketball on Friday.

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw LocalCrystal Lake South's Cam Miller, left, joins the celebration while AJ Demirov, front, is embraced by Cooper LePage as the Gators won against Huntley in the title game of the Johnsburg Thanksgiving tournament in boys basketball on Friday.

There wasn't the least bit of panic.

With Huntley making 4-of-5 from 3-point range, the Red Raiders opened up a 16-4 advantage with 2 minutes left in the first quarter.

The last 26 minutes belonged to Crystal Lake South.

The Gators outscored the Red Raiders 49-33 to rally for a 53-49 win to claim the championship of the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Invitational on Friday afternoon.

South (4-0) overcame adversity to win the title. The Gators played over three quarters without starting guard Zachary Peltz, and returning starter Brady Schroeder is possibly sidelined another week.

"We have a veteran group and they fought back," said Gators coach Matt LePage. "There was no panic. We guarded the 3 better after the first quarter. We beat some good teams in this tournament. It is good to be 4-0."

With two 3-pointers from Ethan Blackmore and one each from Lucas Crosby and Ty Goodrich, the Red Raiders (3-1) led by 12 in the first quarter.

The Gators, led by 7 points from Cooper LePage, ended the first quarter on a 9-1 run and sliced the Raiders' lead to 17-13 after 8 minutes.

"They outplayed us the last three quarters," said Huntley coach Will Benson. "They defended the 3 better and they made us earn every basket. They have great athletes. The effort was there. South just beat us."

With South leading 36-33 after three quarters, the Gators scored the first 5 points of the fourth quarter on a 3 by Anthony Demirov and a driving layup from LePage. The Gators led 41-33 with 5:52 left in the game.

The Red Raiders responded with a 5-0 run to cut the South advantage to 41-38 but couldn't get any closer.

Cooper LePage paced the champions with 23 points which included two 3-pointers.

"It is awesome to win this tournament and start the season 4-0," said Cooper LePage. "We didn't panic when Huntley got off to a lead early. Huntley is a very good team. We faced adversity with Schroeder (Brady) and Peltz (Zachary) out."

Demirov added 15 points and Cameron Miller 11 for the winners.

Huntley, which made only 3-of-10 from 3-point range the last three quarters, was led by 14 points from Goodrich and 10 each by Crosby and Blackmore.

Johnsburg too third place in the tournament with a 67-60 win over Wauconda. Geneva finished fifth by beating Grayslake North 67-33.