Boys basketball: Preseason Top 20

Boys basketball

Preseason Top 20 with last year's records

Team Comment

1. Rolling Meadows (28-6) Christie one of four returning starters

2. Benet (25-8) Redwings looked good this summer

3. WW South (32-3) Tigers on quite a roll

4. Libertyville (27-8) Veteran team aims for Lake Forest in NSC

5. Stevenson (20-9) Three starters return

6. Hinsdale Central (18-12) Oosterbaan averaged 17 ppg last year

7. Fremd (20-10) Good mix of experience, newcomers

8. Lake Park (22-8) Always a tough-minded team

9. Hersey (8-22) Soph Hupp could lead big turnaround

10. Downers North (16-10) Plenty of experience, potential

11. Naperville North (17-16) Regional champ last year

12. Glenbard West (37-1) Enormous shoes for newcomers to fill

13. Burlington Central (31-4) Belmont-bound Scharnowski leads way

14. Palatine (19-13) Missing 5 football players early

15. York (17-12) Strong junior class joins 4 key returnees

16. Prospect (18-12) Georgakas finished last year on fire

17. Willowbrook (20-10) Three starters back for WSC Gold champs

18. West Aurora (17-14) Blackhawks young and talented

19. Larkin (31-4) Heavy graduation losses for Royals

20. Naperville Central (19-10) DVC runner-up has potential

Others to watch: Bartlett 25-7, Carmel 23-11, Huntley 27-6,

Barrington 29-5, Neuqua Valley 22-11, Crystal Lake South 17-15,

Grayslake Central 22-12