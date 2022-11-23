Boys basketball: Preseason Top 20
Boys basketball
Preseason Top 20 with last year's records
Team Comment
1. Rolling Meadows (28-6) Christie one of four returning starters
2. Benet (25-8) Redwings looked good this summer
3. WW South (32-3) Tigers on quite a roll
4. Libertyville (27-8) Veteran team aims for Lake Forest in NSC
5. Stevenson (20-9) Three starters return
6. Hinsdale Central (18-12) Oosterbaan averaged 17 ppg last year
7. Fremd (20-10) Good mix of experience, newcomers
8. Lake Park (22-8) Always a tough-minded team
9. Hersey (8-22) Soph Hupp could lead big turnaround
10. Downers North (16-10) Plenty of experience, potential
11. Naperville North (17-16) Regional champ last year
12. Glenbard West (37-1) Enormous shoes for newcomers to fill
13. Burlington Central (31-4) Belmont-bound Scharnowski leads way
14. Palatine (19-13) Missing 5 football players early
15. York (17-12) Strong junior class joins 4 key returnees
16. Prospect (18-12) Georgakas finished last year on fire
17. Willowbrook (20-10) Three starters back for WSC Gold champs
18. West Aurora (17-14) Blackhawks young and talented
19. Larkin (31-4) Heavy graduation losses for Royals
20. Naperville Central (19-10) DVC runner-up has potential
Others to watch: Bartlett 25-7, Carmel 23-11, Huntley 27-6,
Barrington 29-5, Neuqua Valley 22-11, Crystal Lake South 17-15,
Grayslake Central 22-12