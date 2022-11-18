Girls basketball: Preseason Top 20

Girls basketball

Team Comment

1. Benet (30-5) Indiana-recruit Beaumont leads the way

2. Stevenson (36-2) Defending 4A state champs have 4 of top 6 back

3. Barrington (30-6) Swanson, O'Riordan quite a 1-2 punch

4. Carmel (28-7) Wood returns for defending Class 3A champs

5. Hersey (27-6) Michigan-bound Eidle leads talented Huskies

6. Fremd (27-7) Vikings have an experienced core

7. Libertyville (23-11) Maryland recruit Fisher Wildcats' go-to player

8. Geneva (25-5) Vikings experienced, talented

9. Naperville N. (30-4) 30-0 in DVC in Colletti's 3 years as coach

10. Montini (25-9) Deep and talented roster

11. Prospect (22-8) Twelve multi-sport athletes on the roster

12. Lake Zurich (20-12) Another elite team in NSC with key players back

13. Huntley (23-7) Four starters return for defending FVC champs

14. Rolling Meadows (16-14) Plenty of potential for Mustangs

15. York (17-13) Four starters return

16. Downers North (24-8) Hard-nosed defensive squad

17. Glenbard W. (18-13) Five straight winning seasons

18. Willowbrook (22-6) Lost a lot of talent but still high hopes

19. South Elgin (27-6) Set school record for wins last year

20. Maine South (23-9) Two straight CSL championships

Others to watch: Round Lake 28-4, Batavia 19-15, Burlington Central 23-10, Neuqua Valley 15-13