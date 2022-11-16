Glenbard South freshmen make fantastic debuts

Glenbard South's got some new hoopers.

The Raiders' three freshmen combined for 20 points during their first high school game as part of a balanced attack in Wednesday's 55-32 nonconference win at Oswego.

"Through our feeder program we kind of saw them coming up," Raiders coach Eric Daca said. "In the summer we saw them developing and we were excited with what we were getting, and they're basketball players. We've got a lot of kids who play multiple sports and we have a lot of three-sport athletes, which is great, but it's also nice to get that basketball player so these freshmen play year-round and you can see it."

Freshman Jamie Mizwicki (10 points) had a three-pointer and a long jumper while fellow newcomer Kate Bruhl scored twice in the final 17 seconds and Glenbard South lead 15-4 after one quarter.

Oswego (0-2) fought back from a 13-point deficit to pull to within 22-15 on a three-pointer from freshman Ahilivia East, but the Raiders closed the half with a 27-15 lead plus momentum after Mizwicki banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer.

The Panthers wouldn't get within single digits after that.

"They're a very good defensive team and that pressure up top really affected us a little bit at the beginning," Panthers coach Dave Lay said. "I felt we made some adjustments and the girls got used to it and did a nice job of attacking the basket in the middle of the game, but I think the biggest problem today is we weren't able to get outside shots. They did a really nice job even when we did a drive and kick, and the few times it looked like we were going to have a nice look, our passes weren't accurate."

Sophomore Brooklynn Moore led the Raiders, scoring 11 of her 13 points in the second half. She also led the team with eight rebounds.

"I've played with some of (the freshmen) and kind of know them so we were friends already," she said. "It's so nice having them on the team and knowing how they play."

She also knows how to finish a team off, scoring nine of her points in the third quarter.

"We were struggling a bit in the end of the second quarter, but I felt once we came back out we knew what we were really doing," she said. "I felt like we were really playing as a team and it was really good."

Mizwicki's older sister, Allie, scored 10 points, most coming after her 8-for-8 performance at the free-throw line.

"I'm normally 6-for-8 or something, but it's definitely what I expect from myself," she said. "I expect myself going 8-for-8."

She also expects the Raiders to be successful this season, growing up with her sister, and playing alongside her as well as others before stepping on the court in her freshman debut.

"I've been playing with Kate (Bruhl) and Jamie (Mizwicki), and then (Rheayanna Ferguson), we all play on the same AAU team, Illinois Evolution," Allie Mizwicki said. "So I knew coming into this year it was going to be a better season with these three coming in because they're just basketball players. They play basketball all year-round, and their sport is basketball so they're always working hard and making adjustments and getting better and are team players."

Not to go unnoticed was junior Sofia Alcala's seven points and nine rebounds for the Raiders.

For the Panthers, senior Anna Johnson led the way with nine points. Sophomore Ashley Cook had eight points and East added seven points.

"I think overall we weren't playing all the way to our capabilities," East said. "I think we need to practice how we play. For me, I know what I need to work on to help my team but I also need to help my other teammates and try to help myself."

Like the Raiders, the Panthers expect big things from their freshmen.

"The two freshmen that are up with us both play significant minutes for us," Lay said. "They both had good games the other night as well and are going to play key roles, but it's obviously got to start with the juniors and seniors that have been here. They have to lead us and a couple haven't quite gotten on track yet but they'll get there."

Lay talked to them about it afterward.

"I told them it's a long season and that every team, the best and the worst, are going to have peaks and valleys," he said. "Everyone has their good times and bad. That wasn't the kind of performance we'll be proud of, but we'll come back to work tomorrow and get ready for Saturday."