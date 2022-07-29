Rolling Meadows' Christie chooses Minnesota

Rolling Meadows senior Cameron Christie is going from a Mustang to Golden Gopher.

Christie is a four-star rated recruit and ranked among the top 2023 recruits in Illinois. He is a 6-foot-5 wing and a two-time Daily Herald Cook County All-Area team member.

Christie selected Minnesota over 14 other suitors. Christie made the announcement on his Twitter page Friday afternoon.

"Paving my own path," said Christie, who appeared on Twitter in a University of Minnesota basketball uniform.

Christie also had offers from Illinois, Northwestern, DePaul, Iowa State, Iowa, Ohio State, Gonzaga, USC, Virginia, Purdue, Ole Miss, Missouri and Villanova.

He also had an offer from Michigan State. That's where Cameron's older brother Max played last season before announcing for the NBA Draft. Max Christie was selected by the Lakers in the second round.

"We do very similar things stylistically," Rolling Meadows coach Kevin Katovich said. "They plan to utilize his strengths the same we do. (Minnesota head coach) Ben Johnson worked the hardest. He was at like 12 of our games. So, I think it is a great fit for both of them."